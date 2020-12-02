Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories

It's no secret that dating apps like Tinder have made meeting new people easier than ever.
But every right swipe comes with the potential for something to go seriously wrong-particularly since it's not uncommon to hear about a match made in online dating heaven become a first date from hell.
On the app?
Beware.
Because going by these Tinder nightmare stories from these six Singaporean women, it's possible to hit it off with a guy over text but find yourself in a really uncomfortable situation when meeting him IRL.
1. WHEN HE WAS A CHEAPSKATE
He was late for half an hour, and long story short, he ended up ordering a tower of beer-which is crazy for two people on a weekday night.
When it came to settling the bill, the bar staff charged it all on my card because I had it on tab… and he didn't offer to pay.
The bill came up to more than $200.
He still had the gall to try to get me to go back to his place after.
He later offered to pay his share of the bill when I asked the next morning, but the process of getting the money back took more than a month.
Apparently, he had issues with his bank account and what not, so we had to meet up again for him to pass me back in cash.
Needless to say, we never had a second date.
2. WHEN HE KEPT TALKING ABOUT HIS EX
We actually hit it off pretty well at first.
