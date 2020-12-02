Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories

Read also

I tried to change the subject a couple of times but he somehow find a way to continue talking about her even though I was clearly uninterested.

It became clear that he wasn't over her and I started feeling really awkward.

I'm not sure if he knew what he did wrong; but when I didn't reply his text the day after, he didn't bother following up either.

3. WHEN HE WAS NOT WHAT HE SEEMED

He seemed like my type, worked for Google then burnt out and became a digital nomad.

He had a hippy style, curly hair and loves surfing. Best part he was literally 1km distance away from me so I was super excited to meet.

He also swiped right, so we started chatting.

He invited me to a beach park for a sunset picnic - how romantic, right?