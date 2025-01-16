We ask Singaporeans about their best combinations in DON DON DONKI – here are our favourites

Bukit Panjang Plaza has just joined the ranks of locations hosting Singapore's beloved Japanese megastore, DON DON DONKI.

To mark the opening of this new outlet, we ventured out to explore the endless aisles of Japanese delights, from sushi and snacks to drinks and fresh produce. But we weren't just shopping; we were on a mission to discover the best food and drink pairings you can create from DON DON DONKI's offerings.

After polling locals and indulging in our own taste-testing, here are our top five combinations - including some unexpected surprises!

1. Mala salmon don and Kodawari lemon sour

For spice lovers, the mala salmon don is a must-try. This fiery rice bowl combines salmon sashimi with a spicy mala seasoning that tingles your taste buds in the best way possible.

To counterbalance the heat, we paired it with a zesty lemon sour. This carbonated alcoholic drink is refreshing and acts as the perfect palate cleanser between bites. Together, they make an exhilarating duo that's so addictive.

Pro tip: add a bit of the ever-popular extra crispy garlic chili oil from the condiment section for extra texture!

2. Customise-your-own pasta from Senraku Pasta House

For those who love to customise their meals, the build-your-own pasta at Senraku Pasta House is a must-try. This brand-new yoshoku-inspired spot (exclusive to Bukit Panjang Plaza!) lets you create your dish with a Japanese twist with unique sauces and a variety of toppings.

We opted for spaghetti with tsuyu cream mentaiko sauce, topped with shrimp and chicken katsu for an umami-packed combination. To complete the experience, we paired it with a chilled oolong tea from the drinks aisle. The earthy, slightly bitter tea balanced the creamy richness of the pasta perfectly.

3. Japanese oden with tomato collagen nabe soup

Japanese oden is comfort food at its finest, with a medley of fish cakes simmered in a light dashi broth. While it's typically enjoyed with its classic broth, we decided to experiment by adding DON DON DONKI's tomato collagen nabe.

PS: DON DON DONKI's house brand collagen soups are going for $18 for two for Bukit Panjang Plaza's opening special!

The result? A fusion that's hearty, nutritious, and surprisingly luxurious. The richness of the tomato base adds depth to the dish while the collagen gives it an indulgent, silky texture.

Whether you're looking for a heartwarming lunch or a nourishing dinner, this combo is a winner.

4. Gyoza and (seasonal special) Kodawari yuzu sour

We've always loved gyoza, and DON DON DONKI's ready-to-cook options are some of the best we've tried. These pan-fried dumplings, with their crispy bottoms and juicy fillings, are irresistible on their own, but they're even better when paired with a yuzu sour.

The citrusy, slightly tangy notes of the yuzu sour cut through the richness of the gyoza, enhancing the flavour and making each bite feel lighter. This pairing is perfect for those who want something snackable yet satisfying.

PS: we had this seasonal yuzu sour once in Japan last October and haven't seen it since - walk, don't run to Bukit Panjang Plaza's DON DON DONKI to stock up for Lunar New Year now!

5. Sushi, karaage (Japanese fried chicken) and Suntory chuhai horoyoi (Lipton apple tea sour)

You can't go wrong with sushi at DON DON DONKI, and pairing it with hot, crispy karaage elevates the experience to another level.

But the real magic happened when we introduced apple tea sour (a collab between Suntory and Lipton!) into the mix. The refreshing sweetness of the apple beer balanced the richness of the karaage beautifully.

For those who want a more traditional accompaniment, DON DON DONKI's extensive sake selection provides options ranging from dry to fruity. Our pick? A smooth, slightly sweet sake that enhanced the umami of the sushi while complementing the crispy karaage.

Combinations galore

While these were our top picks, there were plenty of other combinations suggested by enthusiastic shoppers. From mochi desserts paired with matcha lattes to sashimi platters enjoyed alongside sparkling sake, the possibilities at DON DON DONKI are endless. With their constant introduction of new products and seasonal specials, there's always something new to try.

DON DON DONKI's new outlet at Bukit Panjang Plaza is more than just a shopping destination - it's a playground for food lovers. Whether you're indulging in classic Japanese favourites or experimenting with unexpected pairings, there's something for everyone.

So, gather your friends, explore the aisles, and don't be afraid to mix and match. Who knows? You might just discover your next favourite combo!

This article is brought to you in partnership with Bukit Panjang Plaza.

