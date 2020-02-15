A Singaporean's cheatsheet to closing time discounts

PHOTO: Instagram/jackieshao
Ruth Lum
Seedly

Singaporeans are known to be CONSTANTLY EATING.

A regular 3-meals-a-day type of lifestyle simply doesn't cut it for us. We've got to have all the in-between snacking, tea breaks, and most importantly - SUPPER!

Some might have the appetite for a late-night piping-hot bowl of mee pok, a plate of spicy mee goreng, or even a prata or two. While others might crave more atas options like sinfully DECADENT chocolate cake or sushi bentos from some premium supermarket.

But hey, did you know that you can have all of 'expensive' these at a half price or even more if you're really lucky or know where and when to look?

Specially curated for the kiamsiap (Hokkien for stingy or penny-pincher) in you, I present…

TL;DR: A SINGAPOREAN'S CHEATSHEET TO CLOSING-TIME DISCOUNTS!

I mean, who doesn't love a good discount?

PHOTO: Seedly

Here are some of my favourite go-tos whenever I'm on my way home from work, or just want a little something for supper:

Food Discount Time
Supermarkets
Sushi Sets, Various Supermarkets 10-15% off After 8.45pm
Rotisserie Chicken @ Supermarket Delis 50% off After 9pm
Discounted meats and poultry 50% off wagyu steak (if you're lucky) After 8pm
Bakery
Prima Deli cakes at 50% off (for 'expiring soon') 50% off (for 'expiring soon' or closing) After 8.30pm
Bread Shop discounts at heartland neighbourhoods 1-for-1 / 50% off Half an hour to an hour before closing time
Crystal Jade My Bread, Suntec City 20% off bread After 7.30pm
Jollibean Buy 1 get 1 free Mee Chiang Kueh and Round Maru Pancake 1 hour before closing. Better discounts at Lavender MRT
Restaurants
Beauty in the Pot 20% off hotpot ingredients After 10.30pm
P.S Cafe 50% off sliced cakes From 9pm(Paragon, Palais Renaissance, Raffles City), 9.30pm(Tiong Bahru), 10pm(Harding, One Fullerton, Ann Siang Hill, Martin Road)
Hotels
Shophouse By Shangri-La 25% off any pastry, bread and salads After 7pm (closes at 8pm)
The Deli, Goodwood Park Hotel 50% off takeaway sliced cakes After 8pm
Mezza9, Grand Hyatt 50% off all cakes After 8.30pm
Tuxedo Café & Pâtisserie, Carlton Hotel 50% off breads and pastries, 30% off sliced cakes After 7pm
Lobby Lounge, Crown Plaza Hotel 1-for-1 sliced cakes After 8pm

SUPERMARKET DISCOUNTED MEATS AND POULTRY - MORE THAN 50 PER CENT OFF MEATS

PHOTO: Facebook/John Foong

Discount: 50 per cent off sliced cakes after 9pm

As seen in the photo, some selection of wagyu steaks get a good discount of more than 50 per cent after 8pm!

Do take note that the timings are sometimes a bit erratic, but you should always try your luck about an hour before supermarkets like Cold Storage, Jason's, and NTUC's Finest close!

PS.CAFE SLICED CAKES - 50 PER CENT OFF SLICED CAKES

PHOTO: PS. Cafe

Discount: 50 per cent off sliced cakes after 9pm, 9.30pm, or 10pm (depending on which outlet you visit)

No. of Outlets: 8 islandwide

This one's REALLY GOOD.

I recently had the privilege of enjoying this decadent Double Chocolate Blackout Cake. And the true enjoyment came when we called for the bill and paid HALF the price we were expecting to pay.

So not only was the cake superb, we spent under $10 for what would have normally been a rather pricey cake (usual price is $16 a slice!)

THE LINE, SHANGRI-LA HOTEL - 25 PER CENT OFF PASTRIES, BREADS, AND SALADS

Discount: 25 per cent off any pastries, bread, and salads after 7pm (Closes at 8pm)

Address: 22 Orange Grove Rd, Lower Lobby, Tower Wing, Singapore 258350

Everyone knows about the legendary buffets at The Line. But did you know that you can get 25 per cent off pastries, breads, and salads?

That's a pretty good deal for those of us who would like a taste of what The Line has to offer, but don't want to plonk down substantial change for the buffet.

PRIMA DELI CAKES - 50 PER CENT OFF CAKES

PHOTO: Prima Deli

Discount: 50 per cent off whole cakes after 8pm (subject to cakes' best before dates)

No. of Outlets in Singapore:

  • 11 in the West
  • 17 in the North
  • 4 in the Central and South
  • 16 In the East

If you're REALLY lucky, there might be a whole D24 Durian King cake that they're trying to clear. And that's always good news for those of us looking for a treat at a wickedly low price.

BEAUTY IN THE POT - 20 PER CENT OFF HOT POT INGREDIENTS

Discount: 20 per cent off ingredients after 10.30pm

No. of Outlets: 6 islandwide

20 per cent off hotpot ingredients after 10.30pm. Nuff' said.

CLOSING NOTE

Yes, discounts could make you happier than the actual thing you're buying on discount.

But if you're leaning more on the side of health-consciousness, do take note that most of these closing-time deals are in place because the food item has been left for sale through the day, sometimes even for over a day.

So always exercise discretion when trying to save money at the same time!

Happy feasting without feeling the burn in your wallet!

This article was first published in Seedly.

