Singaporeans eligible: Get paid $500 to watch TV and relax at home in your pyjamas

Can you earn money just from staying at home in your pyjamas all day while watching TV? While it sounds too good to be true, it's not a joke this time.

British clothing brand Pour Moi is offering £300 (S$500) for a "chilled-out reviewer" to test the comfortability of their loungewear and nightwear.

And no, you don't have to be in the UK to apply for the job, as it can be done from home, anywhere in the world.

What do you have to do?

All you need to do is wear Pour Moi's loungewear for a total of 10 hours, within a month, as well as complete various tasks. At the end of the month after completing the tasks, you will then need to fill up a survey form, reviewing how you found the clothes.

Here are the tasks involved:

Watch three episodes of your favourite TV show from a sofa or bed

Enjoy a relaxing glass of wine or delicious hot chocolate snuggled on the sofa

Make a cup of tea (or any other hot drink of your choice)

Scroll through your phone's social media apps for a minimum of 10 minutes

Sounds simple enough? If you're someone who would rather stay at home than enjoy a night out, this might just be the perfect way to make some cash while relaxing!

We want you 😍 Want to work for Pour Moi? Of course you do! We're asking our lovely customers to review our gorgeous... Posted by Pour Moi on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Where to sign up?

Only applicants who are 18 years and above are able to qualify for this job, as well as those who love lounging around, according to Pour Moi.

Simply fill up this form on the website, sharing why you'd like to be considered for the role and other personal details such as your clothing size.

However, do note that applications are only open until Oct 12 and that it is not a full-time employment role.

If chosen, you will receive at least six loungewear and nightwear items to try out, and as an additional perk, you get to keep the clothes too!

The successful applicant will be notified on Oct 26 but based on the perks of this role, you can expect competition to be tough. Good luck!

