A Singaporean's guide to senior citizen discounts for supermarkets (2021)

Ageing, like many things in life, has its positives and negatives.

In my opinion, you can choose to focus on the negatives and lead a miserable life.

Or celebrate the positives and enjoy your life more.

If you happen to be a senior citizen in Singapore, one such positive you get to enjoy is a discount when you head to supermarkets to buy your groceries and essentials.

Want to know more?

Here is all you need to know about these discount schemes!

Do note that information is accurate as of Aug 5, 2021. The supermarkets reserve the right to alter the terms and conditions of this promotion without prior notice.

TL;DR: Senior citizen discount for supermarkets (2021)

Day of The Week Cold Storage Giant NTUC Prime Supermarket Sheng Siong Monday - 3 per cent off storewide

(Aged 60 & above till Dec 31, 2021) 3 per cent off storewide

(Pioneer Generation) 3 per cent off storewide

(Aged 60 & above) - Tuesday 2 per cent off storewide

(Aged 60 & above) - Wednesday 3 per cent off storewide

(Aged 60 & above) 3 per cent off storewide

(Pioneer & Merdeka Generation) 3 per cent off storewide

(Aged 60 & above + max spend of $200 per receipt) Thursday - 3 per cent off storewide

(CHAS Blue cardholders) - Friday - 3 per cent off storewide

(60 & above) Saturday - - Sunday

Cold Storage promotion: Cold Storage senior citizen discount

First up we have Cold Storage which has about 40 outlets located all across Singapore.

For this Dairy Farm supermarket, the magic day for Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs) aged 60 and above to get their groceries is Wednesday.

Every Wednesday, seniors will enjoy three per cent off storewide when they shop in-store at Cold Storage.

Just remember to bring along your identification e.g. National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) the next time you visit any Cold Storage outlets.

Also, don’t forget to bring your PAssion Card to get extra perks as well!

But here are the terms and conditions you need to take note of.

Terms and conditions

Eligible for all Singapore citizens and PRs aged above 60 years old.

Please present your identification when making payment.

Exclusion list applied for: Tobacco and cigarettes, infant milk powder, phone cards, Dairy Farm Gift Vouchers, lottery and purchases from concessionaires.

The three per cent discount will not be applicable on top of the 10 per cent off house brands & corporate brands for UOB Delight Cardmembers.

Not applicable for Cold Storage Online.

Giant promotion: Giant senior citizen discount

Next up we have Giant, another Dairy Farm supermarket chain with over 62 stores located across the island.

Recently, Dairy Farm announced that it will extend its senior citizen discount until Dec 31, 2021. The extension comes after the retailer’s decision to expand the discount last month, from once a week on Tuesdays to all weekdays.

This means that seniors will enjoy three per cent off storewide when you shop in-store at Giant every Monday to Friday until the end of the year.

Just remember to bring along your identification (e.g. NRIC) the next time you visit any Giant outlets.

Also, don’t forget to bring your PAssion Card to get extra perks as well!

But here are the terms and conditions you need to take note of.

Terms and Conditions

Eligible for all Singapore citizens and PRs aged 60 years old and above.

Please present ID for verification upon payment.

Exclusion list applied for: Tobacco and cigarettes, newspaper and magazines, infant milk powder, phone cards, Dairy Farm Gift Vouchers, lottery and purchases from concessionaires.

Not applicable for Giant online.

NTUC discount: NTUC senior citizen discount

If there are no Giant outlets near your house, you can always head over to FairPrice for the many discounts available from Mondays to Thursdays.

Discount Details Remarks Monday – 3 per cent Pioneer Discount Scheme Pioneer Generation cardholder must be present to show Pioneer Generation card. Capped at $200 purchase Tuesday – 2 per cent Seniors Discount Scheme Senior shoppers aged 60 years and above must be present to show NRIC. For shoppers aged 60 years and above. Wednesday – 3 per cent Pioneer & Merdeka Discount Scheme Pioneer & Merdeka Generation cardholder must be present to show Pioneer or Merdeka Generation card. Capped at $200 purchase Thursday – 3 per cent for CHAS Blue cardholder Only at FairPrice & Unity stores, and must present card upon check out to enjoy. –

But in light of the Covid-19 restrictions , NTUC has announced that family members can help their Pioneer Generation seniors buy groceries and essentials on their behalf and still enjoy the three per cent Pioneer Generation discount on Mondays and Wednesdays .

Family members will just need to present their family members’ Pioneer Generation cards to enjoy the discount.

Also, I would like to add that NTUC Plus! and Plus! Members will receive one LinkPoint with every $2 spend, with no minimum spend.

NTUC has stated that "NTUC FairPrice Members as well as Pioneer Generation, senior citizens and Merdeka Generation who are NTUC Plus! & Plus! Members are eligible to earn LinkPoints on top of their respective rebates and discounts."

But do note that the rebate is subject to a declaration at FairPrice’s Annual General Meeting and paid out annually for a maximum spend of $6,000.

But before you head down, here are the terms and conditions you need to take note of.

Terms and Conditions

• Plus! card or FairPrice app must be presented to be eligible for LinkPoints.

• LinkPoints issuance is applicable only to Plus! members.

• LinkPoints are not applicable to cigarettes, statutory items (4D, Singapore Sweep, TOTO and gift cards/gift vouchers) and infant milk powder (zero to 12 months).

• NTUC FairPrice and NTUC Link reserve the right to amend the terms and conditions at their sole discretion.

Prime Supermarket promotions: Prime Supermarket senior citizen discount

Alternatively, seniors can head to the 26 Prime Supermarket outlets located around Singapore every Monday and Friday to enjoy a three per cent discount on their purchases.

Do note that the senior citizens discount is available storewide unless stated otherwise.

There is also no minimum spend required.

But you will not earn any Fresh points on top of the senior citizen’s discount although you can redeem your Prime$.

Prime also states that you have to be physically present in-store during the purchase to enjoy the discount.

Also, here are the terms and conditions you need to take note of.

Terms and Conditions

Senior citizens’ discount is eligible for all Singaporeans and PRs aged 60 years old and above.

The discount cannot be used to purchase any tobacco products, alcohol, Stage 1 & 2 milk powder, Big Sweep, Prime Gift Vouchers, magazines and newspapers .

Prime members will not be awarded Fresh points for purchases made with the senior citizens discount.

The senior citizen discount is applicable solely for purchases made in the outlets.

Kindly present identification (e.g. NRIC) before payment. Customers who fail to do so are not entitled to the discount.

Sheng Siong promotion: Sheng Siong senior citizen discount

Last but not least we have Sheng Siong Group Ltd’s (SGX: OV8), a home-grown supermarket chain with 63 outlets in Singapore.

Singaporean and PR senior citizens aged 60 and above will get to enjoy a three per cent discount when they shop in-store at Sheng Siong.

But, do note there is a spending limit of $200 per receipt for eligible customers.

Do remember to bring your NRIC for verification to enjoy the senior citizen discount.

Also, here are the terms and conditions you need to take note of.

Terms and Conditions