A Singaporean's guide to senior citizen discounts for supermarkets (2022)

Ageing, like many things in life, has its positives and negatives.

In my opinion, you can choose to focus on the negatives and lead a miserable life.

Or celebrate the positives and enjoy your life more.

If you happen to be a senior citizen (SC) in Singapore, one such positive you get to enjoy is a discount when you head to supermarkets to buy your groceries and essentials.

Want to know more?

Here is all you need to know about these discount schemes!

Do note that information is accurate as of Feb 28, 2022. These promotions are valid till further notice unless otherwise stated. The supermarkets also reserve the right to alter the terms and conditions of these promotions without prior notice.

(Dairy Farm) Cold Storage promotion: Cold Storage Senior Citizen discount — 3% off on Wednesday

For this Dairy Farm supermarket, the magic day for Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents (PRs) aged 60 and above to get their groceries is Wednesday.

Every Wednesday, seniors will enjoy three per cent off storewide when they shop in-store at Cold Storage.

Just remember to bring along your identification [(e.g. National Registration Identity Card (NRIC)] the next time you visit any Cold Storage outlets.

Also, don’t forget to bring your PAssion Card to get TapForMore points.

According to the folks over at the People’s Association (PA) here is how much the TapForMore points are worth:

PAssion Card Members will earn TapForMore points on every purchase No minimum spending is required $1 spent = 1 point

Points earned can be instantly redeemed to offset purchases at any of the participating stores (except airport stores) as long as there are sufficient points based on 1,500 points for $10 or partial redemption based on 150 points for $1.

Terms and conditions

Eligible for all SCs and PRs aged 60 years old and above

Please present your identification when making payment

Exclusion list applied for: Tobacco and cigarettes Infant milk powder Phone cards Dairy Farm gift vouchers Lottery and purchases from concessionaires.

*The three per cent discount will not be applicable on top of the 10 per cent off house brands and corporate brands for UOB Delight Cardmembers

Not applicable for Cold Storage Online.

(Dairy Farm) Giant promotion: Giant Senior Citizen discount — 3% off on Monday to Friday

Next up we have Giant, another Dairy Farm supermarket chain with over 62 stores located across the island.

Recently, Dairy Farm announced that it will extend its senior citizen discount until Dec 31, 2022.

This means that seniors will enjoy three per cent off storewide when you shop in-store at Giant every Monday to Friday until the end of 2022.

Just remember to bring along your identification (e.g. NRIC) the next time you visit any Giant outlets.

Also, don’t forget to bring your PAssion Card to get extra perks as well!

PAssion Card Members will earn TapForMore points on every purchase No minimum spending is required $1 spent = 1 point

Points earned can be instantly redeemed to offset purchases at any of the participating stores (except airport stores) as long as there are sufficient points based on 1,500 points for $10 or partial redemption based on 150 points for $1.

But, here are the terms and conditions you need to take note of.

Terms and conditions

Eligible for all SCs and PRs aged 60 years old and above

Please present ID for verification upon payment

Exclusion list applied for: Tobacco and cigarettes Newspapers and magazines Infant milk powder Phone cards Dairy Farm Gift Vouchers Lottery Purchases from concessionaires.

Not applicable for Giant online.

NTUC discount: NTUC Senior Citizen discount — Up to 5% off on Monday to Friday

If there are no Giant outlets near your house, you can always head over to FairPrice for the many discounts available from Mondays to Thursdays.

FairPrice promo for Senior Citizens

Discount Details Outlets Monday — 3 per cent Pioneer Discount Scheme Pioneer Generation cardholder must be present to show Pioneer Generation card



Capped at $200 purchase All FairPrice supermarkets

FairPrice Shop stores —FairPrice Finest outlets

FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets and Unity pharmacies Tuesday — 2 per cent Seniors Discount Scheme SC & PRs aged 60 years and above



Senior shoppers aged 60 years and above must be present to show NRIC



Capped at $200 purchase Wednesday — 3 per cent Pioneer & Merdeka Discount Scheme Pioneer & Merdeka Generation cardholder must be present to show Pioneer or Merdeka Generation card



Capped at $200 purchase Thursday — 3 per cent for CHAS Blue cardholder Only at FairPrice and Unity stores, and must present card upon check out to enjoy Friday — 5 per cent Stretch Your Dollar Discount Scheme 5 per cent off a basket of 100 key essential items across all FairPrice stores and FairPrice Online from March 4 to Dec 31, 2022 All FairPrice supermarkets

FairPrice Shop stores

FairPrice Finest outlets

FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets

But in light of the Covid-19 restrictions, NTUC has announced that family members can help their Pioneer Generation seniors buy groceries and essentials on their behalf and still enjoy the three per cent Pioneer Generation discount on Mondays and Wednesdays. But this arrangement is only valid till June 30, 2022.

Family members will just need to present their family members’ Pioneer Generation cards to enjoy the discount.

One more thing.

FairPrice Stretch Your Dollar

From this Friday (March 4, 2022) to the end of the year (Dec 31, 2022), NTUC FairPrice will be introducing a five per cent discount every Friday for a basket of 100 key essential items across all FairPrice stores and FairPrice Online for the Stretch Your Dollar campaign.

The key essential items comprise daily household staples like rice, oil, eggs, milk, vegetables, meat, laundry and paper products.

Note that there are no restrictions on this promotion. Everyone regardless of you age can benefit.

NTUC Plus! promotion

Also, I would like to add that NTUC Plus! and Plus! Members will receive 1 LinkPoint with every $2 spend, with no minimum spend.

NTUC has stated that:

NTUC FairPrice Members as well as Pioneer Generation, Senior Citizens and Merdeka Generation who are NTUC Plus! & Plus! Members are eligible to earn LinkPoints on top of their respective rebates and discounts.

But do note that the rebate is subject to a declaration at FairPrice’s Annual General Meeting and is paid out annually for a maximum spend of $6,000.

But before you head down, here are the terms and conditions you need to take note of.

Terms and conditions

Plus! card or FairPrice app must be presented to be eligible for LinkPoints

LinkPoints issuance is applicable only to Plus! members

LinkPoints are not applicable to cigarettes, statutory items (4D, Singapore Sweep, TOTO and gift cards/gift vouchers) and infant milk powder (zero to 12 months)

NTUC FairPrice and NTUC Link reserve the right to amend the terms and conditions at their sole discretion.

Prime Supermarket promotions: Prime Supermarket Senior Citizen discount — 3% off on Monday and Friday

Alternatively, seniors can head to the 26 Prime Supermarket outlets located around Singapore.

Prime Supermarket promo for Senior Citizens

Prime Supermarket is offering seniors a three per cent cent discount on their purchases at Prime Supermarket outlets every Monday and Friday.

Do note that the Senior Citizens discount is available storewide unless stated otherwise.

There is also no minimum spend required.

But you will not earn any Fresh points on top of the senior citizen’s discount although you can redeem your Prime$.

Prime also states that you have to be physically present in-store during the purchase to enjoy the discount.

Also, here are the terms and conditions you need to take note of.

Terms and conditions

Senior citizens’ discount is eligible for all SCs and PR aged 60 years old and above

The discount cannot be used to purchase any: Tobacco products Alcohol Stage one and two milk powder Big Sweep Prime Gift Vouchers Magazines and newspapers.

Prime members will not be awarded Fresh points for purchases made with the senior citizens discount

The Senior citizen discount is applicable solely for purchases made in the outlets

Kindly present identification (e.g. NRIC) before payment. Customers who fail to do so are not entitled to the discount.

Sheng Siong promotion: Sheng Siong Senior Citizen discount — 3% off on Tuesday and Wednesday

Last but not least we have Sheng Siong Group Ltd’s, a home-grown supermarket chain with 63 outlets in Singapore.

Sheng Siong promo for Senior Citizens

Discount Details Valid till 3 per cent discount For Senior Citizens on Monday and Tuesday Applicable to Singapore Citizen and PR senior citizens aged 60 and above

Shoppers will need to present your NRIC as proof of identity

Spending limit of $200 per receipt for eligible customers Dec 31, 2022 3 per cent discount for Merdeka Generation on Monday and Tuesday For Singaporean Citizens born in 1950 to 1959 and are part of the Merdeka Generation

Senior shoppers must be present to show their Merdeka Generation card

Also, here are the terms and conditions you need to take note of.

Terms and conditions

Discount will be given within the store.

Discount excludes Infant milk powder Tobacco Alcohol products Parking coupons Phone cards Medical products and devices (includes ART test kits) Lottery products Sheng Siong shopping vouchers.

The Merdeka Generation discount is only available only for Singapore Citizens. Whereas the senior citizen discount is available for Singapore Citizens and PRs.

Sheng Siong reserves the right to alter the terms and conditions of this promotion without prior notice.

This article was first published in Seedly.