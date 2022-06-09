Singaporeans overcome 'range anxiety' as EV ownership doubles in 2022

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s Transport Minister S Iswaran announced on Wednesday (June 8) that new car registrations now stand at 8.4 per cent, doubling the rates reported in 2021. These figures are reportedly a 20-fold jump as compared to 2020.

Mr Iswaran echoed these statistics at Ecosperity Week, an annual sustainability conference organised by Temasek. He expects “this momentum to gather pace” and assures Singaporean drivers that the government is doing their part to encourage EV adoption in Singapore.

Earlier in March this year, Singapore pledged to install at least three EV charging points in nearly 2,000 HDB car parks by 2025 and is targeting 60,000 EV charging points islandwide by 2030.

2016 marked the peak for Singapore’s land transport emissions and plans to slash these figures by 80 per cent by the middle of the century. The government isn’t the only one doing their part as other industry partners such as Surbana Jurong have been increasing their efforts in EV adoption here.

Currently, Surbana Jurong is working with SP Group to build an EV charging hub at its new global headquarters in the Jurong Innovation District which will account for 250 EV charging lots, making it the largest charging hub in Southeast Asia.

The number of EV owners in Singapore is expected to continue rising throughout the year given the positive response from local drivers who participated in EVAS’ survey back in February this year which showed that 86 per cent of owners are in support of EV adoption in Singapore.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.