SingapoRediscovers vouchers: Elder-friendly tours

Want to utilise your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) together with your elderly family members? Here are a few senior-friendly activities you can consider!

Convincing our elderly family members to make use of their free $100 SRVs can be a daunting task. We know, because we’ve been in your place.

They 1) don’t want to walk (bye walking tours) 2) don’t want to spend long hours in the sun (bye Jurong Bird Park, Zoo, River Safari and the likes) 3) want to mostly just chill in an air-conditioned space no thanks to Singapore’s unforgiving heat (Bye… All sorts of outdoor attractions?).

With that in mind, we’ve scoured the internet for some senior-friendly activities that are chill, relaxed and with minimal walking that even the whole family can enjoy as well!

Elder-friendly activities in Singapore

PHOTO: Klook

Meeting point: Clarke Quay

Price: From $80 per person

Duration: 3 hours

Enjoy a waterfront alfresco dining at House of Seafood, a restaurant at Clarke Quay that’s known for their chilli crabs.

After that, take a relaxing cruise down the Singapore River where you’ll be passing by the Parliament House, Supreme Court, Fullerton Hotel, Esplanade, Singapore Flyer and other iconic spots on our island.

Why it’s perfect for seniors: A seafood dinner and a chillaxing cruise to end the night. Need we say more?

Not only is this tour perfect for foodies and senior citizens, it’s also great for families of all sizes and ages! Check out SingapoRediscovers Vouchers: Family Activities For Every Budget and SingapoRediscovers Vouchers: Food Tours That Cost $100 And Below for similar activities.

PHOTO: Klook

Meeting point: Katong Private Residence

Price: $99 per person

Duration: 3.5 hours

This private dining sesh is the ultimate experience for families with a passion for food who want to rediscover forgotten heritage produce and vanishing cooking techniques.

Try your hand at traditional slow cooking, taught by Mrs C Lim, with an old-school charcoal burner and its modern counterparts. Finally, sit down and enjoy a delicious meal at her private Katong home.

Why it’s perfect for seniors: Unlike other tours, there is less mingling with strangers and a private dinner setting means a better bonding experience for the whole family!

PHOTO: Klook

Meeting point: TBC

Price: From $80 per person

Duration: 1 hour

Feel like a crazy rich Asian as you and your family embark on a luxurious journey on a stretch limousine as you explore the humble beginnings of Singapore’s most popular city destinations — Orchard Road, Little India, Kampong Glam, Beach Road, Raffles Hotel, Singapore Flyer, Civic District, Merlion and Chinatown.

Why it’s perfect for seniors: No walking at all, just chilling in a limousine and learning all about Singapore’s heritage.

PHOTO: Klook

Address: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

Price: From $23 per person

Duration: Depends on you!

Enter and explore the marine realm of S.E.A. Aquarium, home to more than 100,000 marine animals of over 1,000 species, across 45 different habitats, each one as fascinating as the next.

Fully air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible, it’s one of the best and safest bets among the rest of the attractions.

Why it’s perfect for seniors: We’ve personally brought our grandparents to the S.E.A Aquarium and they enjoyed it alot. So we’d think yours would love it too!

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Price: From $75 per person

Duration: 4.5 hours

Hop on a bumboat and acquaint yourselves with Singapore’s history. After that, get transported to Gardens By The Bay where you can take a scenic stroll and relish in the lush greenery the nature park has to offer.

The 101-hectare land boasts cooled conservatories (Yay! Air con!) such as the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest. You can also check out the latest Sakura Floral Display that features everyone’s favourite Sanrio character — Hello Kitty! and various garden attractions.

Why it’s perfect for seniors: With wheelchair and stroller rentals available at $2 per day, it provides activities suited for the entire family. There is also transport provided, so families without a car need not worry about commuting from place to place.

PHOTO: Klook

Meeting point: TBC

Price: From $28 per person

Duration: 3.5 hours

It’s like the bus version of a cruise to nowhere. Take your folks on a relaxing coach tour and see the sights of Singapore, such as the Central Business District, Raffles Hotel, Paya Lebar Industrial Estates, Geylang, Katong and Nicoll Highway. Click here for the full itinerary.

Why it’s perfect for seniors: All they need to do is sit back, relax and enjoy the ride.

PHOTO: Klook

Meeting point: Aljunied MRT

Price: From $90 per person

Duration: 6.5 hours

Learn the basics of Taichi and Qigong and its benefits through a practice session in the morning before setting off for a traditional tea house that’s famous for hosting Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other dignitaries.

After that, appreciate a tea sharing session and enjoy some light refreshments before moving to a vegetarian restaurant for lunch. In the afternoon, visit Yummi house, a local wild honey and bird’s nest enterprise, where you’ll get to sample natural wild honey and bird’s nest.

Why it’s perfect for seniors: You can’t go wrong with Qigong and Taichi, a hot favourite among the seniors.

PHOTO: Klook

Meeting point: ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove

Price: From $150 per person

Duration: 4 hours

This experience is the one to sign up for, if you’re looking for an activity that’s inexpensive yet luxurious at the same time.

Cruise from the Marina at ONE°15 on a yacht and stop by Lazarus island, a lush garden sanctuary for those who need some rest and relaxation. You can stay on board if you’re feeling lazy.

Why not take a short walk on the island since you’re already there? If the seniors get tired easily, you’ll be glad to know that there is no shortage of wooden benches to just sit and laze the afternoon away.

Thereafter, embark on a guided tour to St John’s Island, where you’ll learn about its history as a quarantine facility and drug rehabilitation center for opium addicts.

If you still have some energy left, feel free to enjoy water activities such as kayaking or fishing. For the more adventurous folks, you can even swim out in the waters or enjoy the white sandy beach at Eagle Bay!

Why it’s perfect for seniors (and the whole family): There’s something for everyone in this tour, no matter your age. The kids can go swimming or play on the beach, while the adults and elderly can chill on the benches and yacht!

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.