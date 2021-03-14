SingapoRediscovers vouchers: Elder-friendly tours

Want to utilise your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) together with your elderly family members? Here are a few senior-friendly activities you can consider!
Convincing our elderly family members to make use of their free $100 SRVs can be a daunting task. We know, because we’ve been in your place.
They 1) don’t want to walk (bye walking tours) 2) don’t want to spend long hours in the sun (bye Jurong Bird Park, Zoo, River Safari and the likes) 3) want to mostly just chill in an air-conditioned space no thanks to Singapore’s unforgiving heat (Bye… All sorts of outdoor attractions?).
With that in mind, we’ve scoured the internet for some senior-friendly activities that are chill, relaxed and with minimal walking that even the whole family can enjoy as well!
Elder-friendly activities in Singapore
|Activity
|Price per person
|What’s included
|Seafood dinner and Singapore River Cruise by Night
|Adult: $100
Children (2 to 11): $80
|Seafood dinner at Clarke Quay
Singapore River Cruise
|Slow Food; From kitchen to private dining with Mrs C Lim
|Adult: $99
Children (5 to 12): $89
|English-speaking guide
Slow food cooking experience
Heritage ingredients lesson
Private dinner with Chinese tea
Recipe booklet
|Luxury limousine city tour in Singapore
|$80 on weekdays and $90 on weekends per person
|English-speaking guide
Limousine driver
Fully-chauffeured experience1 hour city tour
|S.E.A. aquarium
|Adult: $35
Children (4 to 12): $23
Youth (13 to 17): $28
Senior (60+): $23
|Admission ticket
|Enchanting domes with boat ride and lunch
|Adult: $89
Children (2 to 12): $75
|Admission to attractions: 2 domes of Garden by the Bay
English-speaking tour guide
Point to point transfer in air-conditioned vehicle
Bumboat ride
|Coach to nowhere relaxing coach tour
|Adult: $46Children (4 to 11): $28
|English-speaking guide
Round-trip transfers to and from the meet up location
Guide and driver tips
One bottle of mineral water
|Health and Wellness Day Tour with Vegetarian Lunch
|Adult and youth: $100Children (3 to 12): $90
|Chinese/English-speaking guide
Air-conditioned transportation service1-hour Qigong workshop conducted by a professional master trainer
Appreciation the art of tea ceremony and specialty tea tasting at Tea Chapter
Vegetarian set lunch
Natural wild honey and bird’s nest tasting Freshly steamed bird’s nest
Bee drop honey drink
Batik fashion face mask$50 shopping voucher
|Southern Islands Yacht Guided Tour
|$150 on weekdays and $200 on weekends
|4 hour Singapore Southern Islands yacht guided tour
1.Seafood dinner and Singapore River Cruise by Night
Meeting point: Clarke Quay
Price: From $80 per person
Duration: 3 hours
Enjoy a waterfront alfresco dining at House of Seafood, a restaurant at Clarke Quay that’s known for their chilli crabs.
After that, take a relaxing cruise down the Singapore River where you’ll be passing by the Parliament House, Supreme Court, Fullerton Hotel, Esplanade, Singapore Flyer and other iconic spots on our island.
Why it’s perfect for seniors: A seafood dinner and a chillaxing cruise to end the night. Need we say more?
Not only is this tour perfect for foodies and senior citizens, it’s also great for families of all sizes and ages! Check out SingapoRediscovers Vouchers: Family Activities For Every Budget and SingapoRediscovers Vouchers: Food Tours That Cost $100 And Below for similar activities.
2. Slow Food; From kitchen to private dining with Mrs C Lim
Meeting point: Katong Private Residence
Price: $99 per person
Duration: 3.5 hours
This private dining sesh is the ultimate experience for families with a passion for food who want to rediscover forgotten heritage produce and vanishing cooking techniques.
Try your hand at traditional slow cooking, taught by Mrs C Lim, with an old-school charcoal burner and its modern counterparts. Finally, sit down and enjoy a delicious meal at her private Katong home.
Why it’s perfect for seniors: Unlike other tours, there is less mingling with strangers and a private dinner setting means a better bonding experience for the whole family!
3. Luxury limousine city tour in Singapore
Meeting point: TBC
Price: From $80 per person
Duration: 1 hour
Feel like a crazy rich Asian as you and your family embark on a luxurious journey on a stretch limousine as you explore the humble beginnings of Singapore’s most popular city destinations — Orchard Road, Little India, Kampong Glam, Beach Road, Raffles Hotel, Singapore Flyer, Civic District, Merlion and Chinatown.
Why it’s perfect for seniors: No walking at all, just chilling in a limousine and learning all about Singapore’s heritage.
4. S.E.A. aquarium
Address: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269
Price: From $23 per person
Duration: Depends on you!
Enter and explore the marine realm of S.E.A. Aquarium, home to more than 100,000 marine animals of over 1,000 species, across 45 different habitats, each one as fascinating as the next.
Fully air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible, it’s one of the best and safest bets among the rest of the attractions.
Why it’s perfect for seniors: We’ve personally brought our grandparents to the S.E.A Aquarium and they enjoyed it alot. So we’d think yours would love it too!
5. Enchanting domes with boat ride and lunch
Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
Price: From $75 per person
Duration: 4.5 hours
Hop on a bumboat and acquaint yourselves with Singapore’s history. After that, get transported to Gardens By The Bay where you can take a scenic stroll and relish in the lush greenery the nature park has to offer.
The 101-hectare land boasts cooled conservatories (Yay! Air con!) such as the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest. You can also check out the latest Sakura Floral Display that features everyone’s favourite Sanrio character — Hello Kitty! and various garden attractions.
Why it’s perfect for seniors: With wheelchair and stroller rentals available at $2 per day, it provides activities suited for the entire family. There is also transport provided, so families without a car need not worry about commuting from place to place.
6. Coach to nowhere relaxing coach tour
Meeting point: TBC
Price: From $28 per person
Duration: 3.5 hours
It’s like the bus version of a cruise to nowhere. Take your folks on a relaxing coach tour and see the sights of Singapore, such as the Central Business District, Raffles Hotel, Paya Lebar Industrial Estates, Geylang, Katong and Nicoll Highway. Click here for the full itinerary.
Why it’s perfect for seniors: All they need to do is sit back, relax and enjoy the ride.
7. Health and wellness day tour with vegetarian lunch
Meeting point: Aljunied MRT
Price: From $90 per person
Duration: 6.5 hours
Learn the basics of Taichi and Qigong and its benefits through a practice session in the morning before setting off for a traditional tea house that’s famous for hosting Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other dignitaries.
After that, appreciate a tea sharing session and enjoy some light refreshments before moving to a vegetarian restaurant for lunch. In the afternoon, visit Yummi house, a local wild honey and bird’s nest enterprise, where you’ll get to sample natural wild honey and bird’s nest.
Why it’s perfect for seniors: You can’t go wrong with Qigong and Taichi, a hot favourite among the seniors.
8. Southern islands yacht guided tour
Meeting point: ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove
Price: From $150 per person
Duration: 4 hours
This experience is the one to sign up for, if you’re looking for an activity that’s inexpensive yet luxurious at the same time.
Cruise from the Marina at ONE°15 on a yacht and stop by Lazarus island, a lush garden sanctuary for those who need some rest and relaxation. You can stay on board if you’re feeling lazy.
Why not take a short walk on the island since you’re already there? If the seniors get tired easily, you’ll be glad to know that there is no shortage of wooden benches to just sit and laze the afternoon away.
Thereafter, embark on a guided tour to St John’s Island, where you’ll learn about its history as a quarantine facility and drug rehabilitation center for opium addicts.
If you still have some energy left, feel free to enjoy water activities such as kayaking or fishing. For the more adventurous folks, you can even swim out in the waters or enjoy the white sandy beach at Eagle Bay!
Why it’s perfect for seniors (and the whole family): There’s something for everyone in this tour, no matter your age. The kids can go swimming or play on the beach, while the adults and elderly can chill on the benches and yacht!
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.