SingapoRediscovers vouchers: Food tours that cost $100 and below

If you need a reason to go on a foodie excursion, here it is: Such tours not only fill your brain with educational information, but also your tummy. It’s a win-win for us!

To save you from all that research, we’ve compiled eight activities and tours that you and your friends or family can sign up for. What’s more, these food tours include a full meal or at least some snacks in the itinerary — all for $100 and below so that you don’t have to fork out a single cent.

You can thank us later.

Last updated on March 3, 2021. Prices and activities subject to change. Prices listed for youth and children are before deduction of $10 SRV subsidy.

Food tours

Meeting point: Joo Chiat Complex, Lobby Information Counter

Price: From $50 per person

Duration: 3 hours

Get an insider view of the Straits Chinese heritage with this interactive Joo Chiat walking and eating tour.

In the morning, find hidden architectural gems, try your hand at making popiah and kueh pie tee before having lunch.

After that, visit craftsmen and fusion temples, discover the intricate Nonya beadwork, smell the Rempah spice blends, enjoy famous crispy curry puffs and indulge in some afternoon tea before heading home!

Not only is this tour perfect for foodies and history buffs, it’s also great for families of all sizes and ages! Check out SingapoRediscovers Vouchers: Family Activities For Every Budget for similar activities.

Meeting point: TBC

Price: From $64 per person

Duration: 4 hours

Do you dream about visiting Russia? Well, you don’t have to wait until Covid-19 is over to discover more about the country. There is a mini Russia in Singapore where you can find authentic Russian products, food and culture.

This tour will bring you to various Russian sites that you’ve probably never heard of. One of the highlights of this tour is that you’ll get to visit a Russian supermarket and indulge in an authentic three-course Russian lunch at a homey vintage Russian restaurant.

Meeting point: Clarke Quay

Price: From $80 per person

Duration: 3 hours

Enjoy a waterfront alfresco dining at House of Seafood, a restaurant at Clarke Quay that’s known for their chilli crabs. After that, take a relaxing cruise down the Singapore River where you’ll be passing by the Parliament House, Supreme Court, Fullerton Hotel, Esplanade, Singapore Flyer and other iconic spots on our island.

Meeting point: 68 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068619

Price: From $32 for two people

Duration: Not stated

If you have exhausted your options with popular museums such as the National Museum and ArtScience Museum, why not visit a less-known one like the Singapore Musical Box Museum?

In this hidden museum housed inside a temple, learn about the historical background of the rise and fall of musical boxes, and how it made its way to Singapore in the 19th century.

After gaining knowledge from viewing over 40 antique musical boxes, reward yourself by enjoying delicious Peranakan snacks, gateau chocolate or lunch at the museum’s cafe.

Meeting point: Fort Canning

Price: $100 per person

Duration: 4.5 hours

This package, in our opinion, is one of the most value-for-money tours we’ve ever come across so far. Not only does it come with a bird nest tour, you’ll also get to enjoy a myriad of food and activities.

Fill your tummy with a nyonya set lunch, dessert and afternoon tea while visiting the Nyonya Gallery and get to enjoy bird’s nest soup at Hong Lim food centre. The fun doesn’t stop there. Get hands-on by drawing and colouring Peranakan tiles, which you can take home.

As if all that isn’t enough, the tour operator is even throwing attractive freebies such as free return ferry tickets to Batam (after Covid-19 dies down!) and a half-day bird nest tour on the island that includes transportation and a guide.

Meeting point: Katong Private Residence

Price: $99 per person

Duration: 3.5 hours

This private dining sesh is the ultimate experience for foodies who want to rediscover forgotten heritage produce and vanishing cooking techniques.

Find out how to use an old-school charcoal burner and its modern counterparts, and try your hand at traditional slow cooking taught by Mrs C Lim. Finally, sit down and enjoy a delicious meal at her private Katong home.

Meeting point: TBC

Price: From $57 per person

Duration: 3 hours

Besides getting your fair share of food to eat, you’ll get to learn about the origins of Singapore’s famous and local cuisines and make your own dessert!

The first stop in the morning is a trip to the hawker center, where you can sample the best of Singapore’s delicacies. Next up, you’ll be taken to a wet market, where you’ll learn about local ingredients and how to use them (perfect for cooking dummies!).

Then, you’ll be taken to two family-run shops, where you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at the local food industry topped off with a hands-on popiah rolling lunch session before tasting your creations.

Finally, round it off with the famous putu piring rice cakes from Geylang Serai. So come with an empty stomach and leave with both your thirst for knowledge and hunger completely satisfied!

Meeting point: Chinatown

Price: $100 per person

Duration: 4 hours

Did you know that Chinatown Complex is the largest hawker centre in Singapore, with some 226 stalls? With so many stores to choose from, there’s no doubt that even Singaporeans get confused about what to eat!

Join this tour and a guide will help you pick out some of the most delicious food in the area. Learn about how they are prepared, and how they came about. Come face to face with exotic live produce such as frogs, eels and even turtles, which are all part of the Chinese delicacy for sale at the market.

After that, burn those calories as you stroll past religious sites dotted along the same street!