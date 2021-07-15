Singapore's biggest anime retail brand Hakken! opens second outlet in VivoCity on July 17

Ready your wallet, anime enthusiasts, for more licensed merchandise and content will soon come your way! In light of the overwhelmingly successful store launch early this year, Singapore’s largest anime retail brand Hakken! is opening a second outlet at VivoCity, which will open its doors to the public starting July 17, 2021.

The new storefront is set to offer over 700 officially-sourced anime and pop culture goods, such as accessories, collectibles, figurines, plush toys, and stationery from more than 30 licensed titles, alongside selected best-selling items from its flagship counterpart. Jujutsu Kaisen, Genshin Impact, Tokyo Revengers, and Attack on Titan are standout names from the list, which means fans of these series can expect to be spoiled more than their fellow peers.

This new retail effort serves as a way for the brand to fulfil increasing demand for licensed offerings, particularly for instant sellouts, and present a wider variety of products, especially products that have just been freshly-launched in Japan.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

“While we did expect an encouraging market for the local anime retail scene, Hakken!’s success over the past six months really took us by surprise, and this only proves that Singapore has a vibrant and growing community of anime fans,” said Jeff Lee, General Manager of MUSE Communication SG, the acting parent company.

For fans who may have grown out of their anime phase, nostalgia might soon make a return and capture your hearts. Jeff added that there has been more demand for merchandise and content from “series that may have ended decades ago”, which suggests the possibility of Hakken! bringing in more content from the likes of Neon Genesis Evangelion, Dragon Ball, and similar classics in due time.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Rounding off the retail launch on a good note is a fan screening of Crayon Shin-chan‘s 29th movie to celebrate the latter’s upcoming release this August. Hosted by MUSE Communication, the premiere is scheduled for a 21 August premiere, with tickets going on sale at Golden Village on Aug 5. Regular screening, meanwhile, will be available to the public from Aug 26.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

As the cherry on the top, Hakken! is also running an online giveaway campaign with exciting prizes up for grabs. To participate, store visitors must post an Instagram Story of their Hakken! @Vivocity visit on the July 17 and 18, tag @hakkenonline and include the hashtag #grandopening for a chance to walk away with official freebies that include JoyPacks, plushies, and more.

Happy shopping, fellow geeks.

