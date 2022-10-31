Singapore's biggest electric car show, EV Weekend is back on Nov 8

EV Weekend, Singapore's biggest electric car show, is back.

Featuring the latest electric cars, service providers and industry players, EV Weekend is back for its second year, and takes place from Nov 8 to 13, 10am to 10pm daily, at the North Atrium of Suntec City Singapore.

Visitors will be able to find out more about the current and upcoming electric vehicle range from some of the biggest EV brands available in Singapore, including the likes of Tesla, Peugeot, Opel, BYD, Polestar and Hyundai.

There is also a chance to get a closer look at EV models like the Tesla Model Y, BYD Atto 3, and Peugeot e-2008, and more with test drives.

Visitors can also learn more about Singapore's plans for EV charging infrastructure, how it aims to be a fully EV-friendly city, and the future of electric motoring in Singapore.

Plus for the first time ever, Tesla will be offering the public test drives of its latest EV here, the Model Y, whole a merchandise booth selling the brand's official merchandise will also be present.

A panel discussion will be held on Thursday, Nov 10 from 2.30pm to 6pm, covering the As to Zs of everything EV adoption in Singapore. The public will also be able to follow this livestream online, and learn more about EV ownership in Singapore.

With electric vehicle ownership on the upward trend in Singapore and the infrastructure poised to support the switch to cleaner motoring, EV Weekend is the best place to get informed about all things EVs.

There will also be a contest for people looking to sell their car.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.