Singapore's Koon Seng Road named among world's most beautiful streets, according to Conde Nast Traveler

While Singapore is small, we have our own fair share of beautiful, Instagram-worthy spots to appreciate.

And it's a nice feeling to see these being recognised by foreigners.

Earlier this month, US luxury and travel publication Conde Nast Traveler ranked 71 beautiful streets from around the world.

And our little red dot's humble Koon Seng Road in Katong made the list at number 46.

For the uninitiated, Koon Seng Road is popular for its colourful, pastel Peranakan shophouses.

According to the National Library Board, the street was named after Cheong Koon Seng, a wealthy businessman who was an auctioneer and real estate agent, and helped build the Theatre Royal and Star Opera Company on North Bridge Road in the 1870s.

Conde Nast Traveler also ranked Old Town in Colmar, France, right at the top of this list, with Brunngasse in Brienz, Switzerland; and Setenil de las Bodegas from Spain, coming in second and third respectively.

Other beautiful streets mentioned include Rua do Bom Jesus in Recife, Brazil; and Zrinyi Utca Street in Budapest, Hungary.

Singapore is 2nd SEA country in list

When it comes to Southeast Asian (SEA) countries named in the list, Singapore comes in at second place.

Ranked at number one is Tran Phu in Hoi An, Vietnam.

Other streets in SEA that were mentioned are Soi Romanee in Phuket, Thailand.

As for the wider Asian region, the US publication listed Sagano Bamboo Forest in Kyoto, Japan; Tohid Tunnel in Tehran, Iran; and Jinli Street in Chengdu, China.

