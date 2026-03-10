Singapore’s largest public EV charging hub opens in Great World

The newly-operational charging hub has a total of 55 charging points across AC and DC, including the latest 480kW ultra-fast DC chargers from Huawei.

Bigger, faster, and more options — Allgreen Malls and Great Charge have opened their newest and largest public EV charging hub at 1 Kim Seng Promenade, in Great World's B3 and B3A lobby carparks (east and west).

The new facility provides a total of 55 charging points, which comprises a mix of 20 state-of-the-art, ultra-fast 480kW DC charging units from Huawei, 12 fast-charging 180kW DC units, and twenty-three 22kW AC units.

The wider range of charging speeds and formats provides significantly more flexibility than its east-side counterpart, Pasir Ris Mall, which houses twenty 180kW DC chargers for public usage.

Great World's twenty 480kW DC chargers from Huawei are among the most powerful public chargers available in Singapore.

The 180kW DC fast chargers can charge a compatible EV from zero to 80 per cent in 30 minutes, while the 480kW DC ultra-fast chargers in Great World can add up to 200 km of range to compatible EVs in as little as five minutes — enough to grab a coffee and return to a well-charged EV battery.

While today's fastest-charging electric passenger vehicles top out at a rate of 350kW, such as the Zeekr 7X, Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6, the ultra-fast charging booths built by Huawei are future-ready for more EV models down the road to recharge as quickly as possible.

Great World's new charging cluster is not just about fast charging speed, it also caters to different EV needs.

EV drivers who prioritise minimal downtime in exchange for paying more can opt for the 180kW or headline-grabbing 480kW DC chargers, while those planning a longer stay at the mall may opt for the slower but cheaper AC chargers.

The charging space also has easy access to Level 1 of the shopping mall, which makes it one of the most convenient places to park and charge.

There are twelve 180kW DC chargers in the Great World carpark, plus another 20 in the Pasir Ris Mall carpark.

To mark the launch, charges have been set at promotional rates of $0.600/kWh for DC chargers and $0.545/kWh for AC chargers, inclusive of GST.

EV drivers who spend at least $20 on charging at either Great World or Pasir Ris Mall can receive bonus Carpark$ credits via the Great Rewards app until March 31.

The 22kW AC charging bays cater to EV drivers who prefer slower, cheaper recharging while spending time at the mall.

Taxi and private-hire drivers who keep the city moving enjoy another incentive.

With a minimum of $20 spent on charging in the mall, they can redeem a complimentary Toast Box set, with additional redemptions applicable to members of National Taxi Association and National Private Hire Vehicles Association.

This Great Charge promotion runs until June 15 and is only valid at Great World and Pasir Ris Mall (limited to the first 240 redemptions at each mall), upon verification of documents and while stocks last.

The Huawei 480kW DC ultra-fast chargers which headline the Great Charge flagship facility in Great World are individual, single-port units.

This article was first published in Motorist.

