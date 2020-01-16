Singapore's Marie Kondo in the making

Read also

As part of her consultant certification course, she has to conduct 10 sessions of about 30 hours with at least two clients in Singapore - including one complete house clean-up - as well as submit reports for evaluation.

She is one examination away from becoming a certified consultant, but says she is "in no hurry".

The online examination covers concepts and potential scenarios she will face as a certified consultant.

If her application for certification is approved, she will have to sign the KonMari consultant contract and pay an annual membership fee of US$500 for the certification.

Ling, who admits she was "never a neat or organised person to begin with", says she first read Kondo's book in 2015 as she was going through a period of transition, including moving to a new home.

"It had a surprising effect on me and led to me making decisions a lot quicker and shifted my thought process in general," she says.

The strategic way of dealing with physical items through the KonMari method also helped her ascribe value to relationships - personal and professional.

During this time, she also founded Align Origins Holistic Wellness - a practice that offers yoga sessions, sound healing with Tibetan singing bowls and music production for meditation.