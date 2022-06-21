Singapore's para swimming sensations set new records in Portugal

It was an amazing week for our Team SG 🇸🇬 contingent at the Para Swimming World Championships 2022 in Madeira, Portugal.

After defending her Women's 100m backstroke S2 crown, Yip Pin Xiu has also retained a second world championship title in the Women's 50m Backstroke S2 🥇.

“I am pleased with my times, but at the same time, every competition is really like a checkpoint for me, where I know what I need to work on," says the five-time Paralympic gold medallist.

“I’m so excited to get my team together to continue improving and this year is going to be an exciting year with the Asean Para Games and an Australian meet coming on. There’s a lot to look forward to for the team and myself."

The 30-year-old is also adds that's she is extremely happy and thankful for the support she's received. "The journey has been really tough but every day I find things I am grateful for, and try to do better."

Pin Xiu is not the only one bringing home a medal. Sophie Soon won silver in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB12, her first-ever medal at the world championships 🥈.

She also set a personal best time of 1:25.89, setting a new Asian Record in the process. The previous record of 1:26.18 was set by China's Cong Rui all the way back in 2004.

"It’s an honour to win a medal at the world championships. It was never really in the plan to do so. It was a dry spell for me for about three years not being able to get any personal bests and a lot of hard work with unfortunately no results coming," says Sophie.

"To finally get a personal best, that was the main thing that we were all celebrating, and winning a medal was a nice cherry on top of that.”

Wong Zhi Wei and Colin Soon during practice.

PHOTO: Facebook/SingaporeDisabilitySportsCouncil

The men have something to celebrate too, with Colin Soon setting a personal best time in the Men’s 100m Backstroke S12, and Wong Zhi Wei finishing with two personal best times in the Men’s 100m Butterfly S13 and Men’s 400m Freestyle S12- S13.

(Clockwise from left) The quartet of Sophie Soon Jin Wen, Colin Soon Jin Guang , Wong Zhi Wei and Yip Pin Xiu.

PHOTO: Facebook/SingaporeDisabilitySportsCouncil

Overall, Team SG 🇸🇬 will be coming home with two gold medals, one silver medal, six personal bests, two Championship Records and one Asian Record. A mighty feat for our awesome athletes, whom we’re looking forward to seeing qualify for Paris 2024!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.