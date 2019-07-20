Singapore's top male radio DJs and what you might not have known about them

Whether you're tuning in to them for some companionship while driving, to get the latest on current affairs or to learn a thing or two about the world of finance, SPH Radio's stations offer you a plenty of options and a whole lot of entertainment too.

And let's not forget - great music (but of course).

For some of you, its radio stations have become an indelible part of your lives and a fixed part of your routine.

A recently concluded Nielsen survey reported that its five stations - three in English (Kiss92 FM, ONE FM 91.3 and MONEY FM 89.3) and two in Mandarin (UFM100.3 and 96.3 Hao FM) - maintained their share of audience, while listeners spent a longer time tuning in.

While that's great news, do you know who are the people behind the voices that entertain, tickle and educate you, especially the blokes (given that men tend to be stereotypically quieter and more serious compared to the bubbly ladies)?

Take Huang Wen Hong from UFM100.3 for example.

Did you know that Wen Hong was the person who created the station back in 2001?

He's also heavily involved in the programming, creative and branding side of the business, and that is on top of training new talents and being the anchor personality of UFM100.3.

To help you know more about the DJs who have been a steady companion to you daily, we've rounded up 10 facts you need to know about the male DJs in SPH Radio.

Keep reading to find out more.

1. THEY DO HOSTING AS WELL

With a gift of the gab and a relative ease behind the microphone, it's not surprising that some DJs have made the leap to becoming masters of ceremonies as well.

From Kiss92 FM's Tim Oh to UFM100.3's Yan Wei and Andrew Zhan, these DJs have a way with words: i.e. they are adept at and have the experience of hosting a variety of events, ranging from black tie to corporate.

In addition, some DJs such as Yan Wei and Andrew are also effectively bilingual and can switch between Mandarin and English quickly to adapt to any hosting scenario. Pretty cool.

2. THEY DO VOICEOVERS TOO

Putting their smooth vocals to good use, SPH Radio DJs also participate in voiceovers, which is why you might find their voices familiar when you overhear some of their works.

Wang De Ming from 96.3 Hao FM for one, is a professional voiceover artist, and has given voice to many radio and TV advertisements, as well as online and corporate videos.

De Ming has also done live commentaries for the National Day Parade, Chingay Parade and the Asia Pacific Varsity Chinese Debate. Fellow station-mate Guo Xian and Harry Corro from ONE FM 91.3 are voiceover talents too.

In fact, we hear that the Philippines-born Harry Corro has lent his voice to radio stations in Manila and Canada.

3. THEY'RE GOOD WRITERS

Think these radio personalities are merely good with articulation? Think again. Many SPH Radio DJs are also highly adept with the written language. Take Jie Qi, or Jackie, from 96.3 Hao FM.

Listeners might know him for his taste in music, but did you know that Jie Qi was formerly an editor in chief (EIC) for local magazine i-Weekly? In fact, he was the EIC for an impressive 16 years.

Fellow Chinese radio DJ Cheng Yao, from UFM100.3, is a regular columnist at Lianhe Zaobao as well as the SPH student supplement Dou Hao. Want to learn more about investing?

Then MONEY FM 89.3 Ryan Huang's co-authored book 'Profit from the Panic' is one you should pick up.

4. THEY'VE BEEN ON TV

Ever felt like you've seen or heard about some of these DJs before? That's because some of them have been on the small screen before. One of them is Belfast-born Shan Wee (yes that's American singer Rita Ora beside him) from Kiss92 FM.

The towering DJ (1.9m!) was a contestant in the Channel 5 show 'Eye for a Guy II' where he had to vie for the affections of MTV Asia VJ Denise Keller (he didn't win). He has also hosted shows such as 'Rated E' alongside Michelle Chong and a weekly broadcast 'SinghaFootball Crazy' on Fox Sports.

Another familiar face is Bernard Lim. Currently at MONEY FM 89.3, Bernard was the former host of the local version of "Wheel of Fortune", where he entertained viewers nightly for two years.

Lastly, fan-favourite The Flying Dutchman (whose real name is Mark van Cuylenburg) from ONE FM 91.3 was the former host of TV game show 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'.

5. THEY'RE SPORTY AND FIT

Besides having melodic, enthralling voices, these DJs can also kick a** in sports too. Shaun Tupaz from ONE FM 91.3 can most likely beat you in a spinning class because he is one of the instructors at the Active Fitness gym.

Similarly, his station-mate Andre Hoeden is a self-professed avid golfer, and you can see him posting regular updates on Instagram of him putting tees at the golf course.

If you're looking to cop some fitness tips, Andre shared his personal journey on how he got trim and fit on Men's Health Singapore.

Finally, Elliott Danker, whom you might know for his insights on his morning show on Money FM 89.3, has been practising martial arts for the past 20 years. He recently picking up Wing Chun too.

6. THEY'RE MIGHTY FINE

Before we forget to mention, our radio DJs are also hella good-looking. Take Wei Loong from Mandarin station UFM100.3 for example. A former air steward, Wei Loong, who also goes by his English moniker Brian, was part of Cleo's Most Eligible Bachelor in 2016.

His boyish good looks helped him take home the "The Freshest Face" award. His then-competitor and fellow DJ, Shaun Tupaz, took home the "Hottest Life of the Party" award.

They're not the only ones. Divian Nair from ONE FM 91.3 was one of Cleo's 50 most eligible bachelors in 2011 while Elliot Danker of MONEY FM 89.3 was in the 2010 iteration.

7. THEY'VE RUBBED SHOULDERS WITH CELEBRITIES

We've already established that the DJs are more than desk-bound speakers. But did you also know that they've had the opportunity to interview some of the biggest celebs in the world?

Glenn Ong from ONE FM 91.3 for one, has interviewed Australian actor-aka-Wolverine Hugh Jackman and Captain America Chris Evans, to name a few.

Moreover, you could probably talk to Glenn about football, seeing as he had interviewed sporting bigwigs too, including Manchester United's former manager Jose Mourinho and former English footballer Rio Ferdinand.

Joshua Simon from Kiss92 FM, on the other hand, was the only Singaporean sent to interview American pop singer Katy Perry in Tokyo, Japan in 2013, where they talked about her life, beliefs and her (then) latest album, Prism.

In addition, Joshua has also interviewed Hollywood names such as Ryan Reynolds, Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth, and most recently, Sophie Turner, Evan Peters, Michael Fassbender and Tye Sheridan for X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

In short, Joshua is the person to talk to about pop culture. Yan Wei from UFM100.3 has also interviewed Chinese actress Wu Jinyan from the hit drama Story of Yanxi Palace too.

8. AS WELL AS SOME OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE

If you thought that celebs are the only famous people that our DJs have interviewed, you'd be mistaken.

Ryan Huang from MONEY FM 89.3 has interviewed some of the most influential people today. He picked the brains of local politicians such as Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Trade Minister Chan Chun Sing, and business and governmental leaders such as DBS CEO Piyush Gupta and former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker.

His radio station regularly hosts such important guests, such as Member of Parliament Indranee Rajah pictured here with Ryan and Elliot Danker.

9. RADIO ISN'T THEIR ONLY PASSION

Besides entertaining you over the radio, our DJs have, well, other hobbies and interests outside of their work. Jason Johnson, who has garnered many a fan thanks to his witty and self-deprecating conversations with fellow hosts Maddy Barber in the mornings on Kiss92 FM, is a movie buff.

He used to write movie reviews for The New Paper, and still gives his thoughts on various new films on the radio show. He is also part of a band, The Shimmer Glimmers, which just released its first EP, Elfbook One.

The dashing Divian Nair from ONE FM 91.3 is another example. He is the CEO and creative in charge of his own agency - Storyteller Productions - where he would come up with ideas for short films and commercials. His fellow station-mate Simon Lim used to do business development, marketing and branding before he made his return to radio.

10. THEY'RE DOTING FATHERS

Like us, these DJs also juggle a career and a family. So if you're looking for a glimpse on how they do so, and perhaps cop a tip or two while you're at it, follow them on their socials.

Jason Dasey, a former BBC and CNN journalist who now anchors at MONEY FM 89.3, has a daughter and lives in East Coast. His Instagram (@jasondasey) is filled with pictures of his work but occasionally features his adorable daughter Ella.

The two of them even had a photo taken with former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong. One trick to learn from him? He brought her to a trampoline park - a very smart way to let the kid expend her energy while keeping fit.

Another father you should follow is Shan Wee. Just go to his Instagram (@dadleycooper) and take a look at the hilarious antics his two sons are up to, from the recreation of scenes from the Avengers: Endgame to playground fun to funny familial anecdotes.

This article was first published in Her World Online.