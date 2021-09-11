Singapore's youngest magician duo conjures joy amidst the pandemic

What are some myths you’ve come across about being an illusionist/magician in Singapore?

Darren: One of the biggest misconceptions that I would like to correct is that magic is just for kids and is just for entertainment. In Singapore, whenever we mention magic, the immediate association is one of kid’s entertainment. Parents would scramble to get their kids attention to watch us “clown around”. And some adults would politely decline.

But I refuse to reduce magic down to mere kids’ entertainment. I think there is so much more to magic and so much more facades to it.

Magic can be theatrical; magic can be a compelling art; magic can incorporate storytelling and leave behind more impactful messages. There are certainly artists in magic, and these artists create moments and pieces of art.

Also, just to add on, I think one other misconception is in treating magicians as just “trick monkey”. I believe, just like any other artists, there is a lot more stories behind a magician to unpack; and it is sad to see people only asking for tricks after tricks when interacting with a magician.

Given that it’s such an unconventional career, what are some of your funniest or most interesting memories in your careers as an illusionist duo?

Darren: Looking back, there are tons of really interesting and funny moments. I remember back when we were, as friends, performing street magic together along Orchard Road.

We would challenge each other with outrageous dares, including testing the stereotypes to see if magic can really impress and “pick up” the opposite sex. It ended up being a bunch of awkward and hilarious encounters, with a few successful attempts, I must add.

Jerryl: One of my favourites would be one of our experiences with a restaurant manager. We walked in and spoke to a man at the bar asking if we could speak to the manager. He asked us what it was regarding and when we said “entertainment” he said okay he will get the manager.

He walked into the kitchen , took off his jacket and came out again and said “Hi, I am the manager”. We were both confused because we were 100Nper cent sure it was the same guy. Nothing really magic-related in this experience but it was definitely hilarious and it made the tiring day a whole lot more enjoyable.

