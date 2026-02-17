Singer reimagines the Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet

California-based luxury specialist Singer has unveiled its latest service: The Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Reimagined by Singer. The process begins when the owner of a Porsche 911 Cabriolet (Type 964), which was originally manufactured by Porsche more than 30 years ago, sends their car to Singer with the request to carry out a personalised restoration.

The first step of the restoration involves the owner's car being carefully disassembled. The interior is removed, as is the exterior bodywork and all mechanical components, until the steel monocoque (chassis) is revealed.

The chassis is then painstakingly assessed, cleaned, and prepared so that it is in optimal condition for the next stages of restoration. During this phase, chassis strengthening is applied to enhance the rigidity of the original Type 964 monocoque.

As for the engine, it is the same as that used in the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer and is the first naturally aspirated engine restored by Singer to use water-cooled cylinder heads combined with air-cooled cylinders and an electrically powered fan. Altogether, these features help the 4.0-litre flat-six to deliver 414bhp and broaden the torque delivery across a wider range of engine speeds.

Inspired by the Turbo-look variants of the 1980s, the carbon fibre cabriolet body style features wide front and rear bodywork. A new, lightweight "Z pattern" folding roof mechanism has been designed, allowing simple, smooth operation.

A deep front spoiler optimises cooling and airflow at the front of the car, while intakes in the leading edges of the rear fenders direct cooling air to the engine compartment.

The 911 Carrera Cabriolet could be specified in period with or without the famous whale tail rear wing, and Singer's restoration services allow today’s drivers the same choice.

A fixed wing or speed-activated wing manage airflow over the rear of the car for stability at speed. High-performance auxiliary driving lights may also be specified, rising from the front hood when activated and folding down flush when not in use.

Singer's restoration and modification services also enable owners to personalise the interior presentation of their car according to their personal preferences, through bespoke paint, leather, and material finishes. Lightweight sports or track seats may be requested, providing the perfect driving position in combination with the raised gear shifter mechanism.

In front of the driver, the familiar 911 instrument layout is reimagined, with hand-built gauges bringing high-watchmaking standards into the cabin. Singer's mastery of traditional leatherworking techniques allows owners to request stitched and burnished leather seams throughout the cabin for the first time. Technology is incorporated with restraint, allowing for discrete navigation and phone connectivity.

For ultimate freedom of choice, the owner may specify both sets of front and rear bodywork, with a bespoke flight case, allowing their car's configuration to be changed as required.

The brand has said that the Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Reimagined by Singer will be limited to just 75 commissions.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.