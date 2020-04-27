Singer Tay Kexin teaches HIIT yoga on Facebook Live so you can break into a sweat while staying home

Have you been feeling way too sluggish and sitting around all day since the CB measures were implemented? Well, it's time to get up and get moving — while remaining safely at home, of course.

For the gym rats who have already exhausted all the fitness videos and crushed all the TikTok workout challenges, take your exercise up a notch with AsiaOne's Facebook Live HIIT yoga sessions, conducted by local singer, Tay Kexin.

Unbeknownst to many, she's not only a singer but also a certified yoga instructor.

The 30-minute sessions will be held on two separate days this week, which will combine HIIT (high-intensity interval training) with yoga poses. You'll be coming out of these hybrid training sessions dripping in sweat.

Here are the details of the live sessions and the breakdown of the exercises she'll be doing.

Facebook Live session 1

When: April 28, Tuesday, 11am

5 minutes: Self-introduction + introduction of HIIT yoga

10 minutes: Flow yoga (warm-up, Sun Salutation)

15 minutes: 4 HIIT exercise x 3 rounds (45 seconds on + 15 seconds off)

High Knees + Butt Kicks

Mountain Climbers (8) + Burpees (2)

Tricep Dips (4) + Kick Ups (2)

Single-Leg drop (4) + Double Leg Drops (2)

5 minutes: Stretch and cool down (if there's enough time)

5 minutes: Q&A session to answer questions in the comments.

Facebook Live session 2

When: May 2, Saturday, 11am

5 minutes: Self-introduction + introduction of HIIT yoga

10 minutes: Flow yoga (warm-up with yoga poses)

15 minutes: 4 HIIT exercise x 3 rounds

5 minutes: Stretch and cool down

5 minutes: Q&A session to answer questions from comments.

While the exercise routine for session two isn't out yet, it will be a little more intense, so it's best to start with the first session and work your way up to the next class.

