Single, living with parents and uncertain: 27-year-old's post on his adulting struggles strikes a chord with internet

Turning 30 is one of the biggest milestones for any adult. But what happens when the big 3-0 looms overhead and your life remains far from your ideal?

This is exactly the predicament that Chin Yi Xuan, and many other millennials, have found themselves in, at least judging from Yi Xuan's viral Facebook post on the struggles of adulting.

Published on Nov 22, his post has already crossed 60,000 shares and accumulated over 3,800 comments commiserating with him.

The 27-year-old lifestyle and finance blogger started off by listing his 'problems': he's single, living with his parents and still trying to figure out his life.

"Isn't it crazy that at this age, many of our parents were already getting married, more so bringing us to this world?

"On the flip side, today, many of us are still struggling to get a hold of ourselves in our late 20s."

However, there are still expectations for adults in their 30s to get married, be financially stable and own property, Yi Xuan wrote.

His failure to match up to these expectations have resulted in feelings of anger, uncertainty and a sense that he's "losing out in life", he confessed.

He also shared some tips that he's adopting to improve his mental health, including minimising his social media usage and learning to forgive himself.

"Be grateful for every small or big progress in this journey," he wrote.

His sentiments appeared to strike a chord with others in their late twenties, with many of them leaving encouraging comments.

One wrote, "I thought I was alone. Looks like there's an army here... Cheers and good luck to all my comrades!"

Another shared that they were 28 and had just completed their degree, but were "still proud".

Others chimed in to share their own personal anecdotes as assurance that things would all work out eventually.

One woman wrote: "I was like that when I was in my 20s. I saw my peers start working, getting married, having a family and making money.

"I felt like I really [sic] being left behind. Until I reached the age of 30, I began to realise, my journey is not the same with others."

Another woman, who said she changed careers at 30, wrote: "It was the best thing I ever did. I've been working in the same field for 13 years and love it."

Adding that the switch would not have been possible if she were tied down with loans and kids, she concluded, "So, it all worked out for the best. Do not be afraid to be different from your peers."

