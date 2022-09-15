Singlife with Aviva now offers insurance for electric vehicles

Singaporean financial services company Singlife with Aviva has introduced coverage for EV owners in Singapore as part of its car insurance policies. With this, Singlife becomes one of the few local providers of EV insurance.

In addition to insurance coverage, Singlife will also provide EV-specific peripheral services like sourcing for replacement EVs in the event of an accident/breakdown due to insufficient battery power.

Charging cables, batteries, and private charging stations will also be insurable for accidental damage. Singlife Car Insurance currently covers most classes of EVs available for sale in Singapore.

Singlife will also provide a 10-per cent Go Green discount on Singlife Car Insurance for EV owners in Singapore.

As of now, there are five insurance providers for EV drivers in Singapore: NTUC Income Electric Car Insurance, Liberty Insurance InsureMyTesla, G&M Tesla Insurance, Allianz Electric Motor Protect, and now Singlife With Aviva.

