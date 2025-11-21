Singtel offers unlimited local and Malaysia data at no extra cost with its UNLIMITED 5G+ plans

Singtel has just upsized its 5G+ mobile plans with dizzying upgrades at no extra cost. Unlimited local data, unlimited data roaming in Malaysia, boosts to global roaming caps plus more options for sharing data bundles among multiple lines. All of these at no extra costs, for new and re-contracting customers, starting today (Nov 20). That's the benefit of Singtel's 5G+ experience with a full suite of services.

Almost all Singtel 5G+ plans across the board, both Phone plans and SIM-Only, now offer unlimited local data for the same price. With unlimited local data, you can now stream, game, download and hotspot to your heart's content.

Unlimited roaming in Malaysia

No Wi-Fi when out and about? Not a problem anymore, not even when you are enjoying your weekend in JB, KL, Penang, Ipoh and just about anywhere up North. Singtel has just announced massive upgrades for roaming in Malaysia. For the first time ever for consumers here, you can now get unlimited data roaming in Malaysia bundled into your monthly phone plan.

Unlimited in Malaysia applies to all five of Singtel 5G+ Priority Plans. This is a huge shift from Singtel's existing 50GB Malaysia roaming bundle (which itself was just increased in July) to now unlimited data roaming in Malaysia - the first for any telco plan in Singapore.

For its 5G+ Priority customers, Singtel has also upsized its bundled data roaming by as much as 7X. For many travellers who want a peace of mind, this upgrade means never having to pay for a travel eSIM ever again!

Even the Singtel 5G+ Enhanced M plan has upgraded data bundles, including unlimited local data, 50GB Malaysia, 10GB Asia plus 1GB worldwide.

Singtel's 5G+ Priority Plans are its top-tier plans that offer 4x speeds, a dedicated express lane on the cellular network through cutting-edge "network slicing" technology and a real-time, always-on security solution called Mobile Protect.

Network slicing works by carving out dedicated lanes within the cellular network that let Priority users enjoy priority connections instead of sharing the entire highway with all other traffic.

Mobile Protect is an advanced scam-fighting service that automatically scans the Singtel cellular network to weed out malware, ransomware, scams and other online threats. It blocks access to malicious sites before you click and can even stop the downloads of infected files.

Singtel Unlimited 5G+ SIM-Only plans

The holiday cheer also applies to no-contract, SIM-only plans. Even the base $40/mth 5G+ Enhanced Core plan now comes bundled with unlimited local data (up from 300GB), a new 50GB Malaysia data roaming (none previously) and 4GB Asia roaming (up from 1GB).

Do we really need unlimited?

It is true that the previous generous data caps were already sufficient for many mobile users. Why pay for buffet when the set meal was hearty enough to fill our bellies? The answer is simple, why wouldn't you get a free upgrade to buffet when it costs nothing extra?

In addition, you can now share your buffet spread with friends and family. Previously, only the top-tier 5G+ Priority Fam Phone plan allowed the main subscriber to share the minutes and data bundles among three lines. Now that limit has increased to 4.

And three other plans - the 5G+ Priority Pro Phone plan and both SIM-Only 5G+ Priority Ultra and Plus - now lets you share your hearty local minutes and unlimited data bundles with another user. Not only do you get your set-meal upgraded to buffet, you can now also bring a friend for that 1-for-1 buffet deal at no extra cost!

And when you start talking about overseas roaming, the proposition is even stronger. No more worrying about busting data caps or phishing sites when enjoying your cuppa in KL's Petaling Street or shopping at JB's Mid Valley Southkey mall.

For the globetrotters on 5G+ Priority Fam, Pro and Ultra plans - the 18GB worldwide roaming bundle can also be shared with your companion lines.

Peace of mind anywhere

When you are out and about, the connection should feel as dependable and predictable as the one you trust at home - no worrying about the legitimacy of unfamiliar foreign cellular networks and Wi-Fi or hesitating to livestream a once-in-a-lifetime moment because you've been conditioned to ration your data.

You can now experience Malaysia without swapping SIMs, switching off data, or rationing usage, and use your phone like you never left Singapore.

Worldwide roaming allowances have also been upgraded, allowing you to use everyday essentials, such as maps, ride-hailing, payments, translations, and basic uploads, without relying on hotel Wi-Fi. And for more demanding trips, you can layer Singtel's ReadyRoam or UnlimitedRoam options on top, with your base plan as a reliable fallback between airports, hotels and city hops.

Singtel's safety features also support this 'use and forget' user experience. Network Lock keeps your phone pinned to authorised roaming partners, so you don't get bumped onto unintended networks and incur unexpected - and expensive - per-use charges. Usage alerts keep you informed and nudge you when it's time to top up; failing that, it will automatically renew the cheapest plan to prevent bill shocks. Lastly, Mobile Protect screens out threats before they reach your device, which is especially helpful on travels where you're more likely to encounter unfamiliar links or sign-in prompts.

Together, these features ensure your connection remains reliable and secure, allowing your phone to work the way you expect, whether you're at home, across the causeway, or abroad.

The real unlimited 5G+ experience, explained

Over the past year, Singtel has been strengthening its 5G+ experience step by step - expanding coverage with the 700MHz layer earlier in the year, rolling out network slicing across the base, increasing data allowances in July, before finally introducing unlimited data and enhanced roaming in November. Each update progressively added capacity and stability so the network would be ready for heavier, more constant usage.

It also means that not all 5G or 5G+ networks are made equal. In Singtel's case, 5G+ is built on standalone 5G and is designed to deliver consistent performance, regardless of location, as usage grows.

For example, the addition of the 700 MHz frequency band expands network reach and enhances indoor coverage, maintaining a stable signal in areas where higher frequencies struggle, such as lifts, basements, carparks and older buildings. Additionally, Singtel utilises network slicing for Priority & Enhanced plan customers, creating dedicated virtual lanes that maintain steady performance even when demand spikes. This feature is handy now that more people are consuming more data for work, navigation, uploads, tethering, and travel.

Together, these upgrades give Singtel's 5G+ network the capacity to support unlimited mobile data usage, even under heavier loads.

Why this matters for users

While engineering is crucial, it's the outcome that matters - you shouldn't have to think about your connection at all. And that always comes down to the basics: video streams that don't stutter, electronic payments that go through instantly, maps that load when you need them most, and roaming that behaves predictably.

Anyone can promise more data - Singtel gives you a network that you can rely on.

This article is brought to you by Singtel.