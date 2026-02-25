Michelin-recognised Japanese chef to open pasta eatery in Singapore

If you're a fan of pasta, keep this new dining spot on your radar.

Chef Shusaku Toba, chef-owner of Michelin-recognised Sio Aoyama in Tokyo, is opening a new pasta concept, Sio Pasta, in Singapore.

The restaurant, which specialises in handcrafted pasta, will open on March 26 at Raffles City Shopping Centre.

This marks the brand's first venture beyond Japan.

"At Sio Pasta, fresh handcrafted pasta starts from $13.80, prepared with the same care, quality ingredients, and thoughtful philosophy that defines Sio in Tokyo," the restaurant wrote.

The 28-seater restaurant will offer more than 10 fresh, Japanese-inspired pastas such as Japanese Garlic Carbonara and Fried Egg, Cheese, Salted Kelp pasta ($13.80), Mentaiko Pasta ($16.90), Pasta with Scallop and Corn in White Miso Butter ($16.80) and Mentaiko Cream Carbonara ($16.80).

Sio Aoyama, a fine dining restaurant, has been featured in Japan's Michelin Guide for six consecutive years since 2020. It received a one Michelin star in 2023 and has been listed as a Michelin-recommended eatery since then.

Sio Pasta, however, is a casual offshoot of Sio Aoyama, offering wallet-friendly pasta dishes in Singapore.

The Sio brand operates various other concepts across Japan, such as o/sio in Fukuoka, Fox in Nara, and The New World in Osaka. It also runs a pasta eatery called Delicious Pasta in Fukuoka.

From football to food

Before working in F&B, 48-year-old Chef Toba was an elementary school teacher and a J-League football trainee.

He began professional culinary training at 31 and worked in renowned establishments such as Diritto, Florilege, and Aria di Tacubo, before acquiring Gris and opening Sio in 2018.

Before opening Sio Pasta in Singapore, Chef Toba and his team in Japan did extensive on-site research and development to fine-tune recipes to suit local taste buds. Adjustments were made to the fresh pasta, such as water composition, humidity, and kitchen environment.

"Every core ingredient and supplier was personally reviewed to meet Japan's benchmarks," the restaurant said in a media release on Wednesday (Feb 25).

Sio Pasta's kitchen will be led by a Singapore-based head chef who underwent intensive training in Japan directly under Chef Toba. The chef-owner will remain closely involved in its operations.

Address: Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road, #B1-16, Singapore 179103

Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm (last order 9pm), Daily

melissateo@asiaone.com