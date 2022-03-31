Sip rare spirits in this invite-only lounge with a view

Tired of dark, swanky bars where you can nurse a drink while feeling like James Bond? We jest – but why not get some light for a change, in a sun-drenched space with a view to boast?

The Rare Attico Space, an invite-only, 28th-floor lounge in the Singapore headquarters of Italian spirits maker Campari Group, houses its RARE Opulent collection – the brand’s maiden entry into the ultra-premium category – spanning champagne, cognac, rum, bourbon, single malt whiskey and white spirits ranging from US$200 (S$271) to northward of US$30,000.

According to Campari, the space is designed for its top clientele to host conversations amid sleek furnishings, brand artefacts in handcrafted display cabinets, and a 270-degree view of Singapore.

This article was first published in The Peak.