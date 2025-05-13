Sizzling exhibits, games and freebies: McDonald's launching first McSpicy Museum at Bugis Junction

McDonald's is looking to heat things up with the launch of its McSpicy Museum.

A first of its kind, the museum is a fiery tribute to the iconic burger that's been sizzling local tastebuds since 1999.

In a Facebook post on Monday (May 12), the fast-food chain announced that the McSpicy Museum will be opening its doors from May 13 to 25.

The space is located at the open area next to McDonald's Bugis Junction outlet and McSpicy lovers will be pleased to know that admission is free.

Visitors can expect a host of exhibitions, with interactive zones "that will take you through the legendary journey of this beloved burger", and games with prizes up for grabs.

There's also a giveaway of McSpicy burgers between May 19 and 23. There will be two sessions daily, 12pm and 5pm, and the free burgers are limited to the first 50 customers per session, while stocks last.

Also for a limited time only from May 15, McDonald's will launch a new twist on the fiery favourite – the Smoky Chilli Mayo McSpicy (from $9.20 for an Extra Value Meal).

The new burger will be available during non-breakfast hours – at all restaurants islandwide, Drive-Thrus and via McDelivery, GrabFood, foodpanda and Deliveroo – while stocks last.

