Skater, 8, to represent Singapore in world's largest urban sports festival

Skater Chloe Chua may be small, but she is just as powerful.

The eight-year-old is set to represent Singapore at the Festival International des Sports Extrêmes (FISE) in the inline skating category.

FISE, the world's largest urban sports event, will be held in Singapore for the first time from Nov 22 to 23 at youth hub *Scape and Somerset Skate Park.

Chloe, a multi-medallist in inline skating competitions across the region, will showcase her prowess in front of a hometown crowd for the first time during this festival.

She primarily participates in aggressive inline skating, which involves skaters executing tricks such as grinds and jumps, according to her Instagram profile.

The skater is known for her fearless energy and technical skill — both of which are beyond her years.

This will be her second time at FISE, having recently participated in the event's World Series in Shanghai.

Free lessons, demonstrations for public

Fise Singapore will also see extreme sports athletes from around the world participate in BMX, flatland, breaking — competitive breakdancing — and skateboarding contests and demonstrations.

BMX, or bicycle motocross, involves racing or performing stunts with specially designed bicycles. Meanwhile, flatland involves performing stunts using BMX bicycles on smooth or flat surfaces.

According to the organiser Kin Productions, youth clinics as well as open sessions will be available in the mornings for schools and amateur riders.

The afternoons will see shred contests, cash-for-tricks battles, and open-format demonstrations that "blend competition with creativity".

In the evenings, high-energy spine-ramp shows will be set to live DJ performances for spectators' enjoyment.

Participants looking to join contests or masterclasses must register in advance and pay a participation fee. Details can be found on Kin Productions' social media.

The free-to-attend festival is part of the Singapore Urban Sports + Fitness Festival 2025, supported by Sport Singapore as well as the Singapore Tourism

For more information on FISE Singapore, visit the event website.

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com