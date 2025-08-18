'Skibidi', 'delulu' and other social media words now found in Cambridge dictionary

You've probably seen words like 'skibidi', 'lewk' and 'tradwife' used by younger generations all over social media platforms.

Now these popularised words are among 6,000 new entries to the online edition of the Cambridge Dictionary, according to its publisher Cambridge University Press on Monday (Aug 18).

For instance, based on Cambridge's definition, 'lewk' (a stylised spelling of 'look') refers to a "particular style, fashion or outfit", especially one that is "unusual and impressive".

The dictionary's sample sentence reads: "Your lewk is giving Barbie."

There's also 'skibidi', which is from the popular Skibidi Toilet series on YouTube. For the uninitiated, the series follows a fictional war between human-headed toilets and humanoid characters with electronic devices for heads.

It's defined by Cambridge as a word that can have different meanings such as "cool" or "bad". It also can be used with no real meaning as a joke.

An example of it in a sentence reads: "What the skibidi are you doing?"

'Delulu' (which is derived from 'delusional') is another word that's been added to the dictionary, defined as "believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to".

One example is someone telling their friend that they are 'delulu' because she has crushes on famous people and thinks she is actually going to meet them.

There's also 'tradwife', which is short for traditional wife. This has been defined as "a married woman, especially one who posts on social media, who stays at home doing cooking, cleaning, etc. and has children that she takes care of".

The dictionary cited an example of how 'tradwives' are not just traditional stay-at-home mothers, but social media influencers making money for content.

