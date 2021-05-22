The skin positive activists that are showing us it's ok to love your skin

It used to be that only models and famous actors had perfect, airbrushed skin on the covers of magazines.

But now with editing apps such as FaceTune, Snow Camera and MeiTu Pic being so easily accessible to anyone with a smartphone, it’s starting to seem like everyone on social media seems to have perfect, poreless skin and expert-level makeup skills.

The pressure to portray a perfect life on social media can be unbearable at times, even for the most mentally sound.

But if there’s one good thing to have come out of this, it’s the slew of skin positive and acne awareness warriors who have taken it upon themselves to showcase their honest struggles with acne and messages of self-love.

If you’re looking for beauty influencers who shine a light on acne positivity, here are some accounts you can follow.

1. @isofiagrahn

An advocate for acne representation & awareness, Sofie Grahn showcases her bold makeup looks without retouching her skin into the filtered, poreless look that we’ve gotten so used to seeing on Instagram.

Her aim is to show that bare skin can be beautiful and that you don’t have to have perfect, flawless skin to partake in makeup.

2. @skinnoshame

Constanza Concha is a Latina blogger who spreads skin and body positivity as well as OCD awareness as part of her message. Just like her Instagram handle suggests, Concha spreads positivity through her images that go alongside inspirational quotes to love ourselves better.

3. @peterdevito

While not exactly a beauty influencer, New York photographer Peter Devito has used his platform as a way to showcase the human side of models in his photography. Alongside a photo series titled “Acne Is Normal”, he doesn’t retouch his photos and has showcased models with all sorts of skin conditions such as acne and vitiligo.

ALSO READ: 5 animal cruelty-free skincare brands you should support

4. @acne._positivity

Run by self-proclaimed acne fighter Thalia, Thalia’s account showcases her daily journey with acne, showing her followers that your skin will get better! She also showcases other women as inspiration that they aren’t alone in this journey!

5. @keke

Celebrities, they’re just like us! We’re so used to seeing famous people with flawless skin all the time, it’s refreshing to see actors like Keke Palmer be so honest and open about their own issues with acne.

The former Disney child star frequently talks about her issues with skin, reminding her fan base that it’s normal to have acne and it’s nothing to be ashamed of.

This article was first published in Her World Online.