Skincare 101: Your guide to healthy skin through the ages

From the simple three-step beauty routine and clean beauty to the search for salmon sperm, our quest for radiant skin never ends.

But before you rush into the latest skincare fad, it pays to step back and discover what your skin truly needs.

Whether you are in your 20s, 30s, or 40s, we've got you covered in our interview with Aesthetic Doctor Dr Sii from SOL Aesthetics; as he sheds light on what our skin needs through the ages, he shares common pitfalls and expert tips on how to get that healthy skin.

Say goodbye to confusing treatments and radical trends as we bring you the essentials in your guide to healthy skin through the ages.

As an Aesthetic doctor, Dr Sii offers non-surgical aesthetic treatments such as botox, dermal fillers, lasers and face-lifting treatments at his clinic.

Whilst quick fixes give us fast results with minimal downtime, self-maintenance is what will get your glow glowing. He also reminds us to make informed decisions and choose reputable clinics or practitioners with qualifications and experience to ensure safety and desirable results.

Essential basic self- maintenance

Start by understanding your skin type and concerns, choose suitable products and establish a consistent skincare routine that cleanses, moisturises, and protects your skin from the sun.

Prioritise sleep: Adequate and quality sleep is essential for general health and well-being. Aim for seven to nine hours of sound sleep each night for your body and skin to repair and rejuvenate.

Hydration and nourishment: Ensure you get enough water throughout the day, as a well-hydrated body promotes healthy skin. Maintain a balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and whole grains to nourish the body with all the necessary nutrients.

Stay active: Make physical activities a part of your day. Not only does it benefit your physical health, but exercising also improves mood and reduces stress, improving your overall well-being.

For skin in the 20s

The 20s is when the skin is youthful and resilient. With elasticity, good collagen production, and a naturally healthy complexion, this can even be considered the prime age of your skin. However, acne breakouts and pigmentation may still occur.

Common pitfalls

Since the skin is at its prime, some people at this age may have inconsistent routines or even neglect skincare altogether. They may even skip sun protection which increases the risk of skin cancer and accelerates premature ageing.

On the other spectrum, others may overuse products such as retinol in an effort to keep their skin youthful. However, excessive use of harsh ingredients or exfoliation can disrupt the skin's natural balance, leading to dryness, irritation, and acne.

Tips for healthy skin

Sun protection: Use broad-spectrum sunscreens daily, even on cloudy days; choose those with at least SPF30.

Hydrate and moisturise: Opt for lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturisers suitable for your skin. Remember, adequate hydration is essential for healthy skin.

Cleanse: Choose a gentle cleanser that effectively removes dirt, oil, and makeup without stripping the skin's natural oils. Avoid harsh cleansers that can disrupt the skin's natural balance.

Exfoliate: Incorporate regular gentle exfoliation to slough off dead skin cells and promote cell turnover for smoother skin. Be cautious not to over-exfoliate, which can lead to dryness and irritation.

Boost with treatments: Hydrate and build collagen with Profhilo - a procedure that injects a high concentration of hyaluronic acid into the dermis layers of the skin.

This is suitable for people in their 20s to prepare for skin ageing, which usually begins in their late 20s. Hydrafacial is a gentle and effective way to improve overall skin quality and hydration for acne-prone and sensitive skin.

For Skin In the 30s

As the ageing process begins, collagen and elastin production naturally declines. You start to notice fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes or forehead, and your skin begins to lose its tautness and elasticity.

Sun exposure, hormonal changes, or even accumulated environmental damage may cause uneven skin tone and texture and hyperpigmentation to become more apparent.

Common Pitfalls

At this time, it's natural to address signs of ageing; however, overloading on anti-ageing products can overwhelm or even irritate. Many people also fail to care for the neck and decolletage areas, which can sag and highlight signs of ageing.

At this stage, where the skin's natural moisture barrier starts to weaken, inadequate moisturising may lead to dryness and dullness. Also, failing to use sun protection can quicken the cumulative effects of sun damage, leading to increased visibility of fine lines and wrinkles.

Tips for Healthy Skin

Hydrate and moisturise: Prioritise hydration and moisture with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Don't forget to show some love to the neck and decolletage areas too.

Antioxidants: This is an excellent time to incorporate antioxidants to combat free radicals and protect against environmental damage. Look for products with ingredients such as vitamins C and E, which will help reduce oxidative stress and promote a youthful complexion.

Retinoids or retinol: Known for their ability to stimulate collagen production, improve skin texture, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and even out skin tone, retinoids or retinol are good additions to the skincare routine at this stage.

Start with a lower concentration and pay attention to how your skin responds. Gradually increase to minimise irritation. Remember to avoid using too many active ingredients or potent formulations simultaneously.

Sun protection: Still essential to prevent further sun damage. Use broad-spectrum sunscreens daily with at least SPF30 and reapply as needed, especially outdoors.

Exfoliate: Exfoliation remains important; opt for gentle or chemical exfoliants with AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) or BHAs (beta hydroxy acids) rather than harsh physical scrubs.

Boost with treatments: Stimulate collagen production and improve firmness with Thermage FLX, which uses a patented radiofrequency (RF) energy that stimulates and accelerates collagen production to tighten the skin.

This non-invasive treatment is designed to firm skin around the face, eyes, neck, and body. Reduce signs of ageing by replenishing volume and collagen loss with fillers such as hyaluronic acid fillers (Juvederm, Restylane), collagen-stimulating fillers (Ellanse, Radiesse), and collagen fillers (Sunmax Deusaderm). They can be injected to plump the cheeks and under-eyes and smoothen the forehead.

For Skin In the 40s

As the ageing process continues into the 40s, people may battle with fine lines and wrinkles, especially around the mouth and eye areas. Issues such as deep nasolabial folds, marionette lines, vertical lines around the lips or fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles around the eyes may become more prominent.

Since the skin's elasticity and firmness continue to diminish, sagging skin may become more noticeable, especially around the jawline, cheeks, and neck. Hyperpigmentation from sun damage, hormonal change, or natural ageing becomes more apparent.

The skin at this stage is more prone to moisture loss and dryness, resulting in a lacklustre complexion. Additionally, the skin may become thinner, making it more susceptible to damage.

Common Pitfalls

At this age, the skin tends to become drier and thinner. Inadequate moisturising can lead to dull skin and more wrinkles. However, overloading too many products to address signs of ageing may overwhelm the skin and lead to potential irritation.

Many people tend to focus on their faces, neglecting care for their neck and neck areas. Like other ages, failing to apply sun protection can lead to increased wrinkles, age spots, and uneven skin tone.

Tips for Healthy Skin

Anti-ageing: Include skincare with potent anti-ageing ingredients such as retinoids, peptides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and niacinamide, which can help improve skin texture, firmness, and overall appearance.

Sun protection: Use broad-spectrum sunscreens daily with at least SPF30 and reapply as needed. Look for sunscreens that offer UVA and UVB protection and apply to all exposed areas like the face, neck, and hands.

Targeted concerns: Use products with ingredients like hydroquinone, kojic acid, vitamin C, or niacinamide for hyperpigmentation, age spots, or uneven skin tone; they can help to fade dark spots and even out skin tone.

Holistic approach: Besides a consistent skincare routine, overall health contributes to skin health and vitality. Adopt and maintain a healthy lifestyle; stay hydrated, eat a balanced diet, manage stress levels, exercise regularly, and have adequate sleep.

Boost with treatments: Reduce the appearance of ageing, wrinkles and sagging skin with the non-invasive anti-ageing treatment, Ultherapy. It uses micro-focused ultrasound technology to stimulate collagen production to lift and tighten the skin.

Improve melasma, pores, loose skin and wrinkles with Sylfirm X, a microneedling Radiofrequency treatment. This treatment can improve wrinkly skin and stretch marks on other body parts.

This article was first published in City Nomads.