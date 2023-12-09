Skincare for mums: Tips and solutions for your post-pregnancy concerns

Every new mum should be aware that pregnancy and post-pregnancy come with their share of skincare-related challenges.

A proper skincare regime can help to overcome these challenges and enjoy this new phase thoroughly. Here's a guide on the best skin care products for mums.

The first time a mum sees those much-awaited two blue lines, a sense of thrill awash her. While she spends almost the whole year pregnant, there is bound to be a wave of change occurring within her body.

Her pregnancy glow, almost glass skin complexion, and shinier hair, together with a lot of compliments, make this delightful journey even better.

And after nine months of growing her little baby inside her, she can wait no further to hold him in her arms.

Childbirth brings immense joy in a woman's life, however, she might not be as prepared for the after-effects that come along with it. Her world revolves around her baby.

With a primary focus on him/her, she might also have neglected her postpartum body, which had undergone massive changes due to hormonal imbalances.

The glow was gone, eyes were puffy, and skin dry and itchy.

However, with food loaded with antioxidants, increased intake of water and a proper skincare routine for new mums, it is possible to get back your glowing skin.

List of reasons to buy skincare for mums post-pregnancy

Here are some reasons why you need post-pregnancy skin care products:

Because let's face it, you're a superhero for carrying a tiny human inside of you for nine months, and you deserve to treat yourself to some quality skin care products. Your body has been through a lot of changes, and your skin is no exception. Hormonal changes, weight gain, and stretched-out skin can all affect your complexion. Investing in some post-pregnancy skin care products can help you get your glow back. Plus, taking care of your skin can help you feel more confident and put-together, even when you're sleep-deprived and covered in spit-up. Whether you're breastfeeding or not, it's important to be mindful of what you use on your skin. Some ingredients can be harmful to your baby, so it's a good idea to choose products that are safe and non-toxic. Dryness and flakiness are common post-pregnancy skin issues, so a good moisturizer is a must-have. Bonus points if it has a relaxing scent to help you de-stress after a long day of baby wrangling. If you're dealing with hyperpigmentation, which is also common post-pregnancy, a good sunscreen can help to prevent further damage and keep your skin looking its best. Taking care of your skin can be a form of self-care, something that's especially important during the postpartum period. Even if you don't have a lot of time for a full skincare routine, just taking a few minutes to apply a moisturizer can help you feel more centred and relaxed.

Qualities of good post-pregnancy skincare for mums

Pregnancy can take a toll on your skin, and with a little one to care for, you might not have the time (or energy!) for a lengthy skincare routine. Fear not, dear mom, for we've got some tips on what to look for in a good post-pregnancy skincare product.

Hydrating skincare products

Firstly, the best skin care products and skincare brands for post-pregnancy are hydrating. The hormonal changes that occur during pregnancy can leave your skin feeling dry and dehydrated.

Look for a moisturiser that's designed explicitly for post-pregnancy skin and is enriched with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and aloe vera.

Bonus points if it's lightweight and absorbs quickly, so you can apply it quickly and get on with your day.

Soothing skincare products

Secondly, the best skin care products and skincare brands for post-pregnancy are soothing. If you experienced any skin irritations or acne during your pregnancy, you'll want to look for a product that's gentle and soothing.

Ingredients like chamomile, calendula, and oatmeal can help calm and soothe irritated skin, while tea tree oil and salicylic acid can help to clear up acne without causing further irritation.

Brightening skincare products

Thirdly, the best skin care products and skincare brands for post-pregnancy are brightening. Lack of sleep, hormonal changes, and stress can all contribute to a dull, lacklustre complexion.

Look for a product that contains vitamin C, which is known for its brightening properties.

It can help to even out skin tone, reduce dark spots and hyperpigmentation, and leave your skin looking radiant and refreshed.

Skincare products with sun protection

Fourthly, the best skin care products and skincare brands for post-pregnancy have sun protection. Protecting your skin from the sun is always important, but it's especially crucial in the post-pregnancy period when your skin may be more sensitive.

Look for a moisturiser or BB cream with at least SPF 30 to help shield your skin from harmful UV rays.

All-natural skincare products

Additionally, the best skin care products and skincare brands for post-pregnancy have all-natural ingredients. As a new mom, you'll want to be extra careful about what you put on your skin, especially if you're breastfeeding.

Look for products that are made with all-natural, non-toxic ingredients, and avoid products that contain parabens, phthalates, or fragrances.

Multi-purpose skincare products

Chiefly, the best skin care products and skincare brands for post-pregnancy are multi-purpose. Let's face it. As a new mom, you don't have a lot of spare time.

Look for a multitasking product, like a tinted moisturiser that provides hydration, sun protection, and a touch of colour all in one. Or try a facial mist that can refresh and hydrate your skin throughout the day.

How to apply skincare for mums

As a new mum, it can be challenging to find the time and energy to devote to a face skincare routine. Many people tend to skip some of the important skincare routine steps and then complain about skin issues.

However, taking care of yourself is essential for your well-being and can help you feel more confident and refreshed as you navigate this exciting new chapter of your life.

Following a consistent face skincare routine steps can help you achieve healthy and glowing skin. It's always better to start your face skincare routine steps at an early age to maintain healthy skin.

Here are some tips you can follow when using skin care products post-pregnancy. For the best results, follow the face skincare routine steps in the correct order.

You should include cleansing, toning, and moisturising as basic skincare routine steps. Adding a serum can help you target specific skin concerns. Using a good exfoliator is also essential and should not be overlooked. Applying sunscreen should be mandatory before stepping out in the sun. Don't forget to include eye cream to avoid dark circles and fine lines.

Best skincare for mums in Singapore for post-pregnancy concerns: Our top picks

To help you in your recovery journey and to restore your natural radiance, we have collated the best skin care products for some common skin-related issues that many mums faced post-pregnancy, and we wish to share the same with all the new mums out there.

Mama's Choice Stretch Mark Serum

Best skincare for mums with stretch marks

Mama's Choice Stretch Mark Serum is a fantastic product for post-pregnancy skincare, especially for new moms dealing with stretch marks.

This latest innovation from Mama's Choice effectively fades stretch marks, reduces dark spots, and evens skin tone. This stretch mark-fading serum is made from 92 per cent natural oil active ingredients, including mugwort and niacinamide. It's also infused with the powerful Alpha Bisabolol, which helps regenerate skin cells.

The formula is gentle and non-irritating, making it safe for sensitive skin. Regular use of this serum can help to fade the appearance of stretch marks over time while also nourishing and brightening the skin.

Features we love:

When used with Mama's Choice Stretch Mark Cream, it's 2x more optimal in fading stretch marks

Designed and tested in Singapore

Hypoallergenic

Dermatologically tested

Does not contain alcohol, paraben, and harmful toxins

Caudalie Brightening Solution Set

Best skincare for mums set

Congratulations on the arrival of your little one! Now that you have welcomed your bundle of joy into the world, it's time to focus on taking care of yourself too. And what better way to do that than with the Caudalie Vinoperfect Instant Brightening Solution Sephora Skincare Set?

This Sephora Skincare Set is a must-have for any new mom looking to rejuvenate her tired, post-pregnancy skin. With its potent blend of grape water, glycolic acid, and Viniferine, this Sephora Skincare Set will leave your skin looking radiant and refreshed.

After a long night of feedings and diaper changes, the Instant Brightening Glycolic Essence is just what you need to wake up your skin. This powerful serum works to exfoliate and brighten your complexion.

But that's not all - the Caudalie Sephora Skincare Set also includes the Vinoperfect Radiance Serum, which targets dark spots and uneven skin tone. This serum will help fade those imperfections and leave you with a flawless complexion.

And let's not forget about the luxurious Vinoperfect Brightening Moisturizer, which hydrates and nourishes your skin while improving its texture and tone. Plus, the subtle scent of fresh grape water will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

So, new moms, don't let the lack of sleep and stress of motherhood show on your skin. The Caudalie Vinoperfect Instant Brightening Solution Sephora Skincare Set is here to help you reclaim your radiant, pre-pregnancy glow.

This Sephora Skincare Set, it's the perfect way to indulge in a little self-care and show your skin some love.

Features we love:

Gluten-free

Oil-free

Paraben-free skincare for mums

Paula's Choice Booster Serum

Best serum skincare for mums

Along with the joys of motherhood come the struggles of post-pregnancy skincare. Hormonal changes, lack of sleep, and stress can all wreak havoc on your skin.

But fear not, because Paula's Choice Vitamin C 15 Super Booster Serum is here to save the day (and your skin).

This Vitamin C Paula's Choice Serum is like a superhero for your skin, with its potent blend of 15 per cent vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid.

It helps to brighten your skin, fade dark spots, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Plus, this Vitamin C Paula's Choice Serum is gentle enough to use while breastfeeding, so you don't have to worry about any harmful ingredients getting into your baby's system.

But wait, there's more! This Vitamin C Paula's Choice Serum also has antioxidant properties. Meaning, this Vitamin C Paula's Choice Serum can help protect your skin from environmental stressors like pollution and UV rays.

So you can feel confident knowing that your skin is getting the protection it needs to look its best.

And let's not forget the best part: it's super easy to use. Just mix a few drops into your favourite moisturiser or apply directly to your skin.

This Vitamin C Paula's Choice Serum is lightweight and absorbs quickly, so you can get on with your day (and your mom's duties) without any greasy residue.

So if you're a new mom looking to restore your skin's glow and radiance, Vitamin C Paula's Choice Serum is a must-have in your post-pregnancy skincare routine.

Your skin will thank you, and you'll feel confident and ready to take on whatever challenges motherhood throws your way.

Features we love:

Reveals a more radiant complexion

Vitamin C visibly brightens the skin

Feather-light, the liquid formula absorbs quickly

Round Lab Dokdo Toner

Best Korean skincare for mums

Pregnancy and childbirth can take a toll on your body, including your skin. But fear not, Round Lab Dokdo Toner is here to help you bounce back!

These best Korean toners from Round Lab are formulated with deep sea water from Ulleungdo, a small island off the east coast of Korea. The water is rich in minerals and nutrients that help nourish and revitalise tired, dull skin. It's like giving your skin a refreshing sip of water from a pristine island oasis!

But let's be real, as a new mom, you probably don't have a lot of time to spare. That's why these best Korean toners from Round Lab are game-changers.

These best Korean toners from Round Lab are lightweight, fast-absorbing, and easy to apply. Just pour a small amount onto a cotton pad and gently swipe it all over your face.

Not only do these best Korean toners from Round Lab hydrate and soothe your skin, but they also help to balance your skin's pH level.

This is important because your skin's pH can become imbalanced during pregnancy and postpartum, which can lead to breakouts and other issues. But with these best Korean toners from Round Lab, your skin will stay balanced and happy.

And here's the best part: these best Korean toners from Round Lab are gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin.

So whether you're dealing with post-pregnancy acne, dryness, or just general fatigue, this toner is a must-have in your skincare routine.

Features we love:

Intense hydration

Mild exfoliation

Skin-soothing skincare for mums

Neutrogena Hyaluronic Acid

Best post-pregnancy skincare for mums with dry/itchy skin

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel is a lifesaver for post-pregnancy skin. This lightweight, water-based gel provides a burst of hydration that is much needed after pregnancy, when the skin can become dry and dull.

The hyaluronic acid in the formula helps to lock in moisture, leaving the skin looking plump and radiant.

It's also gentle and non-irritating, making it a great choice for new moms who may be dealing with more sensitive skin.

Features we love:

Hyaluronic acid helps retain water for long-lasting hydration

Amino acids help support and strengthen the skin barrier

Electrolytes to boost ingredient absorption

Brooklyn Arabica Coffee

Best skincare for mums in scrubbing

Brooklyn Botany Arabica Coffee Scrub is a great product for post-pregnancy skincare, especially for new moms who may be dealing with dry and dull skin.

The scrub is made with natural ingredients, including Arabica coffee grounds, coconut oil, and sea salt, which work together to exfoliate and nourish the skin.

The caffeine in the coffee grounds can help to reduce inflammation and promote circulation, while the coconut oil and sea salt work to hydrate and soften the skin.

Features we love:

Gently exfoliate the skincare for mums

Remove dry and dead skin cell

Promote fresh, healthier, and younger-looking skin

Price comparison table: Skincare for mums

Product Prices in SGD Mama's Choice Stretch Mark Serum $35.90 Caudalie Vinoperfect Instant Brightening Solution Set $99.00 Paula's Choice Vitamin C 15 Super Booster Serum $79.00 Round Lab Dokdo Toner $35.00 - $59.00 Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel $26.15 Brooklyn Botany Arabica Coffee Scrub $35.61

Note: Each item and price is up to date as of publication. However, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

Melasma

The National Skin Centre has reported about 1,500 cases of women suffering from this skin condition, every year in Singapore.

The dark patches on certain parts of the face like the nose, cheeks and forehead occur due to high levels of pregnancy hormones like oestrogen and progesterone that triggers melanocytes, leading to brown patches on the skin. These can get aggravated with sun exposure.

To prevent the condition from worsening, use a good sunscreen of at least SPF 30 at least twice a day, even if you do not step out of your home.

Dry and itchy skin

This skin condition is highly common post-pregnancy; you can blame it on oestrogen levels. During pregnancy, oestrogen levels are high and drop suddenly after the baby is out. Skin dryness and irritation can be quite an annoying affair.

However, the good news is that it is not long-term. Some of the remedies that can help regain your supple youthful skin are good hydration, nutritious food, adequate sleep, exercise and a good moisturising cream.

Puffy eyes and dark circles

Skincare for mums can be quite challenging. As a new mum, it is quite likely that there are thousands of things going on in your mind. However, sound sleep and some rest might not even be on the list.

This results in tired eyes and dark circles. Although this condition cannot be totally avoided, having a diet rich in folic acid, iron and vitamins will definitely help.

Also, cut down your intake of caffeine and wear sunglasses whenever you step out in the Sun.

Stretch marks

Stretch marks are very common during pregnancy and usually form around thighs, stomach, breasts, arms, etc. These are caused due to hormonal changes. It is no surprise that stretch marks are pretty stubborn and can be painful too.

It is not easy to get rid of them, however, a healthy diet, staying hydrated, exercise and moisturisation using natural oils like olive oil can help big time. stretch marks cream

Being a new mum is exciting and at the same time intimidating. We totally give up our time and energy in making sure that our little one is comfortable and happy.

However, in this bargain, we tend to neglect our bodies and even our minds. It's easier said than done, but as you shower your baby with love, make sure that you enjoy some "me" time too.

Go for walks, do yoga, watch a movie and enjoy a pampering skincare regime that will not only help you relax, but also make you feel beautiful from inside and outside.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.