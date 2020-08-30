Skincare myths to stop believing if you want clear, glowing skin

With so much skincare information floating around, it’s hard to decide which pieces of advice to heed and which to ignore. Here, we uncover the truth behind popular skincare myths and suggest better alternatives.

Myth 1: Products with fewer ingredients are always better

When skincare products contain fewer ingredients, people immediately think that they’re better for the skin. While it can be the case, it doesn’t always mean that they’re more effective.

Sometimes, products that seem purer are less intense and effective, as they simply offer basic skincare properties.

Myth 2: Natural ingredients work best

Some say that the best skincare products are the natural ones that you can take from your pantry or backyard. Aloe Vera and Shea butter, for example, are popular natural moisturisers. But they might not provide sufficient moisture for your skin.

The former is water-based, which provides more hydration than moisture, making it more suitable for dehydrated skin. Oils and butters, on the other hand, provide moisture for drier skin. It’s best to combine multiple complimentary products, be it natural or chemical.

Myth 3: You need a specific skincare product for every skin concern

The saying “less is more” is often forgotten when it comes to skincare. We often get tempted by “more is more” with extensive routines like the Korean 10-step beauty routine. There is a product for every part of your face: eyes, lips, cheeks, and more.

However, your hard work might be ineffective as your skin is unable to absorb so many active ingredients at once. Additionally, overloading your skin with foreign ingredients can instead cause more bumps and breakouts.

You should target skin concerns carefully, without using too many products in a single night. For a lighter application, you can also try “skincare cocktailing”, which is a method where a few drops of liquid products are mixed together to form the perfect elixir for your skin.

Myth 4: Going au natural will help you clear up your skin

On the contrary, some prefer to completely ditch applying skincare. While there is a new Korean “skip-care” method that consists of applying the bare minimum, totally stopping skincare application might take a toll on your skin.

Most skin requires some level of cleansing and moisturising, especially if you’re applying SPF daily like you should. We’d recommend thinking twice if you want to cut out all skincare products. Just go for a simple routine with ingredients that aren’t harmful to your skin, and you’ll be all set.

