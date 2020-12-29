Skincare with superfoods to supercharge your beauty routine

You are what you eat, as the saying goes. So having a healthy diet is crucial to having great skin.

But what I learnt from two renowned dermatologists, Dr Wu Ying-Ching of Dr. Wu Clinical Skincare and Dr Yoshinori Shirono of Dr.Ci:Labo, who have their own skincare brands, is that your skin is usually the last in line to reap the benefits of the nutrients that you ingest.

So chances are, the nutritious goodness from that superfood-filled acai bowl or poke bowl that you had for lunch will not reach your skin. And that’s where skincare comes in, because dry skin, pigmentation issues and more are best dealt with by applying a targeted treatment directly on skin.

Instead of consuming superfoods such as avocado, kale, goji berries and more, which are packed with antioxidants, why not try applying them in the form of skincare? In skincare, their main function is to protect skin from damaging free radicals.

These cause collagen breakdown, which leads to dull, saggy skin, wrinkles and skin inflammation — which is one of the main reasons for skin sensitivity and pigmentation issues. So if you’re looking to improve your complexion by feeding it with nutrient-rich skincare, here are 13 superfood-infused ones to try:

When it comes to brightening your complexion while combating signs of ageing with a superfood product, one should always keep a lookout for a formula that boasts good-for-you-ingredients. A perfect example would have to be Sunday Riley’s Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil.

Made with a chock-full blend of antioxidants, vitamins, essential amino acids, omegas 3, 6, & 9, this product is said to deliver a healthy-looking complexion while fortifying skin thanks to its anti-ageing components.

One of its most notable ingredients found in the formula would have to be their red raspberries which contains soothing and calming properties. This also works hand in hand with your daily sunscreen, as it helps to support your natural UV protection at the same time too.

Packed with 7 fruits, 2 types of Vitamin C and an antioxidant-rich Japanese Beautyberry, Tatcha’s Violet-C radiance mask is a godsend when it comes to fighting ageing caused by external aggressors and improving moisture levels.

Containing mild fruit AHAs derived from various fruits including apple, grapefruit, orange, lemon, lime, hawthorn, and jujube, the formula works to remove debris and buildup of dead skin cells revealing smoother and radiant skin.

The Vitamin C component, on the other hand, works to prevent oxidation and reduce UV damage which eventually results in brighter skin over time.

Not to mention, it’s also made with Uji Green Tea which is said to neutralise oxidative free radicals, while detoxifying the skin and minimising signs of premature ageing.

This Insta-famous brand is truly set on simplifying our beauty routines. If you haven’t heard of Krave Beauty then it’s time to get acquainted.

Known for their less-is-more formulas, Krave Beauty’s range of products have been a hit amongst the masses for good reason. With products aptly named after their key ingredients, our favourites include the ones from their Core Series.

Here, you’ll find their iconic Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser, alongside their Oat So Simple Water Cream and The Beet Shield that complement each other well for your daily skincare regime.

Fit for all skin types, their formulas are made with a potent blend of superfoods that address most skincare concerns and fits right into any season or routine. Plus, their formulas are also really lightweight and doesn’t weigh down on your skin — it feels like you’re not wearing anything!

This superfood range comprises a facial wash, day cream, night cream and facial oil. Only natural ingredients are used, so it is free of parabens, sulphates and phthalates and is also vegan-friendly. It is suitable for all skin types, especially stressed and tired dull skin.

Avocado, broccoli, pumpkin seed, ginger, green tea, goji berries, quinoa and flax seeds are some of the superfoods used in the range. These are combined with a pre-biotic complex that helps balance skin’s natural ecosystem for more nourished, revitalised and radiant skin.

Reishi mushroom, better known as lingzhi in Singapore, is the superfood in this skin-soothing range. It helps calm, comfort and relieve visible redness in sensitive skin, and boosts skin barrier protection against pollution and stress, for more resilient skin.

Great for sensitised and reactive skin, there are 11 items in the range, including a micellar cleanser, three different face masks, and even an eye cream with SPF 20.

Organic coconut water, rich in minerals such as potassium and magnesium to intensely hydrate skin, is used in this new range of skincare for 18- to 25-year-olds. With 88 per cent natural ingredients, other superfoods used in the range include goji berries to boost skin energy, figs to moisturise skin and moringa to detoxify.

There are nine products in the range, comprising two cleansers, a mist, three moisturisers, a sleeping mask, a pore-minimising stick and an anti-blemish gel.

This new made-in-Korea skincare brand carries only three products, a cleanser, eye mask and sunscreen. The Kaleanser Hypoallergenic Vegan Cleanser has kale extracts to detoxify, cleanse and brighten skin, while soya extracts soothe and moisturise skin to keep it supple.

Pink Nectar is an eye serum that moisturises and firms the delicate skin around the eyes, and reduces the appearance of dark under-eye circles and puffiness while preventing fine lines from forming.

It has peach and propolis, which are packed with nutrients such as vitamin E and niacinamide. The Morning Glow sunscreen has avocado and acai extracts which are rich in antioxidants.

Enriched with cranberry, acai fruit, raspberry and passion fruit extracts, this facial oil helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming up skin.

Vitamins A, B, C, E and K nourish skin intensely and adds skin luminosity to dull, dehydrated skin. The organic facial oil serum is also suitable for those with sensitive, eczema-prone and drier skin types.

The extract of superfood camu camu fruit, which is said to have 60 times more vitamin C compared to lemon and seven times more polyphenols (an antioxidant) than wine, is one of the key ingredients in this reformulated serum.

Anti-inflammatory noni juice and panax ginseng extract also promote blood circulation to prep skin to better receive the goodness of skincare applied after this skincare booster. The serum also improves skin cell renewal while hydrating skin and smoothing it.

It’s not just your face which should benefit from superfood skincare. This new range from Botaneco Garden is made to pamper the skin on the rest of your body with nutrients from 100 per cent eco-certified organic chia seed oil and honey extract.

Comprising a shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, body wash, body lotion and hand cream, the body care products help restore skin’s natural moisture barrier and help it retain moisture, while the hair care range help nourish and protect the hair against external aggressors such as UV rays and heat.

Besides papaya, moringa and green tea extracts, this anti-pollution cleanser has chlorella extract, a powerful antioxidant from a type of green algae packed with proteins and vitamins that is found only in natural water bodies.

This not only helps to remove makeup, but also impurities such as skin-drying PM2.5 particles to leave skin clean and fresh.

This peel-off mask detoxifies skin by drawing out impurities and removing excess oil. The superfood blend consists of avocado, cucumber, aloe vera and green tea to intensely nourish skin and soothe inflammation while firming skin and refining its texture.

Superfood turmeric brightens and evens out skin tone, while reducing pigmentation. It’s also anti-inflammatory and protects against environmental aggressors such as UV rays and pollutants that cause premature ageing. Papaya enzymes stimulate cell renewal while unclogging pores.

