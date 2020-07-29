Skip extractions with these products that banish blackheads

While you can get blackheads just about anywhere on your face or body, they are most often seen on the nose leading to what is commonly called strawberry nose — a rather annoying predicament that is difficult to hide with makeup.

The key to getting rid of blackheads is exfoliation. Well, and extraction — but doing it yourself increases the chances of leaving marks. Your next best bet? Skincare products with ingredients that can help us get rid of blackheads.

Salicylic acid, a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA), is one tried-and-true compound that can penetrate and clean out the pore lining and leave behind clear skin free of blackheads and blemishes.

From exfoliators to pore packs, keep reading as we point you to products that you should have in your stash to banish blackheads.