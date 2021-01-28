Skip the traditional cheongsam — don these unique ones from local brands instead

While some might be sticklers for tradition when it comes to the cheongsam, like that one woman who touted it as motivation to maintain a flat stomach, it's safe to say most women would be tired of donning similar versions of the curve-hugging dress year after year.

With the Lunar New Year just around the corner, the bulk of us are probably scrambling to get ready for the requisite house visits, which also means that there is a need for a wardrobe update.

Why not switch things up this year and try these unique pieces by homegrown brands?

Joli Pretty

Joli Pretty is one name that needs to be on this list because the brand specialises in handcrafted cheongsams for the modern woman.

If you plan to splurge on only one dress, the Canyon Cape Dress ($239), which comes with a removable cape, is a versatile piece that is as good as two outfits. The subtle pink tones are also great for ladies who would prefer to wear something more muted while still making a statement.

Order it from their website.

YeoMama

Run by a mother and daughter duo, YeoMama uses traditional handmade batik in all their creations. They also make it a point to cater to sizes up till UK 14 so women all of shapes can don their clothing.

Bored of the usual dress options? Try something new like the Koko Batik Cheongsam Playsuit ($168) or Roo Batik Cheongsam Jumpsuit ($188) which give you more leeway to move around. If these aren't up your alley, they also have dresses made with the same high-quality batik.

Order it from their website or visit them at their physical store.

Address: 65 Ubi Road 1 #01-87 Oxley Bizhub, 408729

PaoPao

Unsurprisingly, PaoPao, named after qi pao, another term for the traditional Chinese dress, is a brand that specialises in cheongsams. They blend the timeless dress with Chinese and Japanese influences to create stylish, head-turning pieces.

Priding themselves on sustainability, the slow fashion business launches only one collection a year, during Chinese New Year.

Their 2021 collection comprises only four designs. But if you're having trouble deciding on one, we recommend JÜ ($220), a sleek cheongsam that is fitted at the top and flares out at the waist.

The dress is available in either blue and pink and has vibrant mandarin orange accents around the collar and inner lining. Best of all, it even comes with pockets to store your angbaos — how useful!

Order it from their website.

Lisa Von Tang

Founded by Lisa Von Tang herself, the eponymous brand fuses Eastern and Western styles to reflect Lisa's German-Chinese heritage.

Titled The CNY Edit, the brand's Lunar New Year collection features luxe, elegant pieces that are definitely showstoppers.

The Decadent Queen Qipao In Burgundy ($725) is a beautiful statement piece that is crafted with high-quality silk velvet. Adding a sensual touch to the dress is the low back and the flattering transparent mesh detailing.

Order it from their website or visit their physical store.

Address: 21 Bukit Batok Crescent, #15-75, Singapore 658065

Vintagewknd

Vintagewknd started out in 2015 as a small passion project on Carousell by a young couple. Today, the brand has grown to become a popular webstore that specialises in reworked vintage pieces.

Their Chinese New Year collection features both curated and reworked cheongsams ranging from $50 to $55 that are both sustainable and stylish. They even have two piece qi pao sets ($33) and tapestry halter tops ($55) if you want to wear something other than a dress.

Order it from their website.

The Missing Piece

The founder of homegrown brand The Missing Piece is a mother of three who started off making make one-of-a-kind pieces for herself and her children. Her small hobby soon turned into a booming business and now, she creates fashionable yet comfortable pieces made with soft, breathable fabrics.

Her inspiring 2021 Chinese New Year Collection, Time to Bloom, represents leaving behind a bleak 2020 to welcome a hopefully more positive 2021.

One interesting piece from the collection is the Imani Cold Shoulder Dress ($200) which comes in either copper or navy. Unlike the traditional cheongsam, this dress has a drapey cold shoulder detail which adds a touch of cheekiness while remaining sleek and timeless.

Order it from their website or visit their physical store.

Address: 10 Winstedt Road #03-06, Singapore 227977

