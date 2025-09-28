The Skoda Elroq arrives in Singapore

Shopping for a new all-electric SUV? There's a handsome new looker in town for you to consider.

It's called the Skoda Elroq, and the first thing you're likely to notice is the fact that it doesn't quite look quite like any Skoda before it.

The Skoda Elroq comes with a handsome pair of head lights and features dynamic indicators in its taillights

That's because this is the first car from the firm to take after Skoda's new 'Modern Solid' design language, said to convey both robustness and functionality.

This new design language translates into new details on this car that include a reinterpretation of the Skoda-typical split head light design, so the LED elements here are now connected by a gloss black element that elegantly hides the car's radar and front camera. You'll also note that the 'Skoda' text is also now spelt out at the front of the bonnet, sitting where the Skoda logo used to be.

At the rear, things become more familiar, with C-shaped taillights continuing to do duty here. On the Elroq, these are not only LED items but also house dynamic indicators for a truly modern presence when you're on the road.

But if you think this exterior is handsome, wait until you see what greets you when you step inside.

The cabin of the Elroq features a 5.0-inch driver's digital cockpit, a 13-inch infotainment screen, and some swanky orange seatbelts

The seats in this Elroq are upholstered in a suave and environmentally friendly TechnoFil fabric that is partially comprised of regenerated nylon from fishing nets, fabric scraps and carpets. And those at the front even come complete with a memory function. But you've probably got your eyes glued onto those attractive orange seatbelts.

Did we mention the car also features a 5.0-inch driver's digital cockpit, a 13-inch infotainment screen complete with wireless Smartlink for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, on top of a cooled inductive smartphone charger?

But if practical features are what you're after, you'll also be glad to note that there's a height-adjustable parcel shelf at the rear, so families can have more space to store smaller items if they wish. Total available space here stands at 470 litres, although you'll get a maximum of 1,580 litres of space if you fold the rear seats down.

The boot of the Skoda Elroq features extra compartments and a height adjustable parcel shelf so you have plenty of options when it comes to storing away smaller items

This new Skoda Elroq also has the range to keep up with the whole family's suite of activities. Kicking things off is the fact that it gets a 63kWh (gross) capacity battery, which allows it to post an official range of 430km.

Charging this battery can be done at a maximum power of 145kW, which will see a 10 per cent to 80 per cent battery top up take just 24 minutes. This battery, in turn, powers a 150kW electric motor in the Elroq propelling the rear wheels, enough to see the car sprinting to 100km/h in just 8.0 seconds.

Want to see this handsome new Skoda in the metal? The Skoda Elroq is set to make its public Singapore debut at The Car Expo, which is taking place on Sept 27 and 28 2025. It is set to retail at $219,900 with COE included.

Car Model Price at press time (inclusive of COE) Elroq Electric Lounge 63kWh (A) $219,900

This article was first published in sgCarMart.