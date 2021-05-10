Skoda Fabia supermini grows in size and feature list

“Larger, more advanced and more emotive” is Skoda’s headline for the new Fabia.

Larger

Fresh off the back of the newly facelifted Volkswagen Polo, Skoda has revealed its new Fabia supermini, which also now also utilises the Volkswagen’s Group’s MQB-A0 platform.

Said platform has allowed a substantial growth spurt for the firm’s junior product. The Skoda Fabia has grown 111mm longer, while its wheelbase has increased by 94mm.

And at 1780mm, it is also now 48mm wider than its predecessor.

Head lights and taillights continue to draw design inspiration from the Czech Republic’s glassmaking history.

PHOTO: Skoda

The larger dimensions allow for a larger cabin, with Skoda promising more space for passengers, especially in the rear. The new cockpit also sports a dashboard with a free-standing central display and horizontal decorative strips.

Contrast stitching on the fabric dashboard is available on higher trim levels. Large circular air vents on the right and left couple with newly designed chrome-plated door handles create new visual touches.

LED ambient lighting on “Style” trims and above will allow the driver to illuminate the decorative trim on the dashboard in white or red.

Boot space has also increased by 50 litres, to a total of 380.

New platform sees the Skoda Fabia growing larger.

PHOTO: Skoda

More advanced

Up to three infotainment screen options are offered in the Skoda Fabia. The range starts from a 6.5-inch system and extends up to the “Amundsen” customisable 9.2-inch display.

A built-in eSIM will allow the Fabia to receive internet radio as well as Skoda’s range of online services and the latest infotainment apps.

The new Skoda Fabia is available with the firm’s multi-function steering wheel and Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster.

PHOTO: Skoda

The Amundsen system will also come with gesture control as standard. Laura, Skoda’s digital voice assistant, will be available as an option. Five USB-C sockets will offer plenty of charging options for devices all throughout.

The Skoda Fabia will also be available with Skoda’s “Virtual Cockpit”. The 10.25-inch system will offer customisable layouts and can display radio station emblems, covers of music albums and stored pictures of callers, among other things.

More emotive

Adding to the newfound emotive appeal of the Skoda Fabia are its dynamic proportions and sculpted body panels. As with the Skoda Scala , the Skoda Fabia gets modern LED lighting technology in the brand-typical crystalline structures.

Despite the larger dimensions, sculpted body panels as well as active cooling shutters give the Fabia an improved aerodynamic efficiency. Drag coefficient is now down to 0.28 from the previous generation’s 0.32.

Two engine options, which are paired with the 7-speed DSG, are offered in the new Skoda Fabia.

PHOTO: Skoda

Also contributing to improved efficiency are the new and larger roof spoiler and side finlets, and redesigned wing mirror housings. Twelve panels also now cover a larger part of the underbody of the Fabia, for improved cabin isolation at speed.

Engine options for the Skoda Fabia include a 109bhp three-cylinder one-litre TSI and a 148bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder.

Read our first impression of the new Skoda Kamiq here , also based on the MQB-A0 platform!

Or there’s also the Audi A1 if you’re looking for something a little more premium?

Click here to check out Skoda Singapore’s model range

This article was first published in Torque.