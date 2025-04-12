Skoda Kodiaq review: A large 7-seater SUV with a relatively small price tag

Would you happen to know what's the most affordable seven-seater SUV you can buy new in Singapore right now?

Perhaps you might think that it's something from a Korean or Japanese brand. Or you may even consider the Mercedes-Benz GLB, given its small size and the fact that it is available with a Category A COE.

Those are reasonable guesses, but you would be wrong. The most affordable seven-seater SUV you can buy new right now is the Skoda Kodiaq, which is pretty surprising considering what you're getting for the money.

So how much is the Skoda Kodiaq then?

As of April 2024, the new Skoda Kodiaq is retailing for $230,400 inclusive of COE. That's a pretty reasonable price, but more importantly it undercuts the next cheapest seven-seater SUV in the market, the Nissan X-Trail, by around $9,000.

It's great value because the Kodiaq is a far larger offering that competes with rivals that cost significantly more. In terms of physical size, the Kodiaq sits right between the Honda CR-V ($252,999 with COE) and the Kia Sorento ($259,999 with COE). So you're literally getting more metal for less money.

What do you get for the money?

It's not like you're getting short-changed either. The Kodiaq comes equipped with an extensive list of standard features, and highlights include full LED lights front and rear, including the rather fancy illuminated grille that gives the car quite a bit of presence, especially at night.

There are also the usual driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking, as well as something called Exit Warning, which alerts you to people or vehicles behind you before you open the door.

It even has a very cool (literally) wireless charging area that can accommodate two smartphones and is chilled by the air conditioning system to prevent your phones from overheating.

How is it like as a seven-seater?

Admittedly, the third row of seats can be a bit tight for average-sized adults. But that's typically the case for most seven-seater SUVs anyway, so it's not much of a surprise here as well.

That said, the Kodiaq does allow you to slide the second-row seats forward, which frees up a little bit more space for those right at the back. It's still best reserved for small kids though.

In comparison, those sitting in the second row enjoy an extremely generous amount of legroom, in part thanks to the Kodiaq's lengthy wheelbase of nearly 2.8 metres. When pushed all the way back, there's more than enough space to accommodate even the tallest of NBA players.

The Kodiaq's sizeable dimensions also translate into plenty of room for cargo as well. With all the seats up, there is a pretty decent 340 litres of boot space, and that expands into a cavernous 845 litres when you put the third-row seats down.

Fold away the second row as well and you get a humongous 2,035 litres, which is probably enough to fit in an entire cupboard on your way home from Ikea.

What about the driver?

Those seated in front get a simple and practical dashboard that's still somewhat interesting.

Most of the controls are accessed via the large 12.9-inch touchscreen. But there are also physical switches that take the form of rotary dials, which you can press and turn to toggle between functions like setting the air con speed or adjusting the volume. Skoda calls it the Smart Dial, and it is a pretty neat solution that bridges the physical and the digital.

In terms of actual driving though, the Kodiaq is more relaxed than racy. It's powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that produces 150hp and 250Nm of torque, and while it's energetic enough for you to make meaningful progress, it certainly isn't what you would call fast.

Weight obviously has a lot to do with it, with the Kodiaq being a rather sizeable car at slightly over 1.7 tonnes. It also means that fuel consumption is average at best. Skoda quotes a figure of 6.6 litres per 100km, but we got closer to 7 litres per 100km during our week-long test drive.

In any case, the Kodiaq is a car that implores you to take it easy anyway, with its emphasis on comfort. That much is evident with its well-damped ride makes light work out of bumpy roads, and it handles rough patches with excellent composure.

The only noticeable noise comes from the engine when you push it hard, but otherwise the Kodiaq is mostly quiet while on the move, delivering a rather refined drive.

And for a car of its size, the Kodiaq is surprisingly easy to manoeuvre. It's not particularly exciting, mind, with its handling leaning more towards the safe side with a lack of steering feel and noticeable body roll, but the car corners with enough agility to get you round the multi-story carpark without fuss.

Is it worth buying?

If you absolutely want a seven-seater SUV, the Skoda Kodiaq actually makes for a great choice, objectively speaking. You get plenty of space and versatility, a decent amount of standard equipment, and a relatively comfortable ride that's fit for family duties.

Sure, it isn't the most powerful or exciting car to drive, but that's not its primary function anyway. It fulfils its brief as a seven-seater SUV, and the fact that it is the most affordable option is really the bonus on top of a truly excellent package.

