Skoda launches the Enyaq Sportline in Singapore

Skoda Singapore has announced that a new variant of the Enyaq, the Enyaq Sportline, has now been added to its award-winning range. Prospective buyers can now place their orders with prices starting from $227,900.

The Enyaq Sportline boasts a range of up to 565km (WLTP) on a single charge, with its rapid charging capabilities allowing the car to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 28 minutes. A rear axle electric motor delivering a maximum output of up to 210kW (282bhp) powers the car from 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds.

In its exterior, a standout feature includes the Crystal Face: 131 LEDs illuminating the vertical ribs of the Skoda grille, with daytime running lights and the LED modules of the full LED Matrix headlights creating a welcoming display.

Complementing its look are 20-inch 'Vega' Anthracite metallic alloy wheels. The Enyaq Sportline also boasts a cargo capacity of 585-litres.

Its interior is spacious and features Sports seats in black Suedia and leather upholstery, in addition to Skoda's 'Climatronic' triple-zone air conditioning with rear control. The Virtual Cockpit displays essential information, assist systems, driving data, and multimedia, along with a head-up display for enhanced visibility.

Safety takes centre stage in the Enyaq Sportline, earning the car a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. It sports features such as standard front driver and passenger airbags and front and rear side and curtain airbags, with an electric tailgate with Virtual Pedal and drive mode select adding convenience.

The car is further equipped with sport suspension and progressive steering, with the steering becoming more direct at lower speeds and less sensitive at higher speeds.

Every new Enyaq comes with five years of complimentary 24-hour roadside assistance, five years of vehicle warranty, eight years of battery warranty, and eight years of complimentary vehicle servicing.

Car Model Price as of press time (inclusive of COE) Skoda Enyaq Sportline $227,900

This article was first published in sgCarMart.