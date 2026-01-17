Skoda Octavia RS MY25 review: Sleeper build
PHOTO: Motoris
The latest version of the Skoda Octavia RS is the definition of a sleeper car, with gobs of power, excellent handling, and understated looks.
What's great
What's good
What's not great
|Skoda Octavia RS
|Price (at time of publishing): $282,400 including COE
|VES Band: C2
Engine:
4-cylinder inline, turbocharged
Capacity:
1,984 cc
Power & Torque:
265 hp @ 5,250 – 6,500 rpm
& 370 Nm @ 1,600 – 4,500 rpm
Transmission:
7-speed dual-clutch DSG
Driven Wheels:
Front
Consumption:
12.8 km/L
0-100 km/h:
6.5 seconds
Top Speed:
250 km/h
Fuel Tank Capacity:
50 litres
Dimensions (L x W x H):
4,709 mm x 1,829 mm
x 1,455 mm
Wheelbase:
2,681 mm
Cargo Capacity:
600 litres
