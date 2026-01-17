Award Banner
Skoda Octavia RS MY25 review: Sleeper build

PHOTO: Motoris
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 17, 2026 12:30 PMBYAiden Chong

The latest version of the Skoda Octavia RS is the definition of a sleeper car, with gobs of power, excellent handling, and understated looks.

What's great

  • It's unflappable, staying rock steady even at high speeds.
  • Plenty of power on tap from the 2-litre, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine.
  • Swallows up passengers and cargo without fuss so that everyone can go along for the ride.

What's good

  • Decent fuel economy when pootling around town.
  • A sporty yet comfortable interior, perfect for boyracers and their families.
  • Sleeper cars are undeniably cool, and the Octavia RS is one of the best examples of that.

What's not great

  • While there are physical buttons, the air-con controls are only accessible through the screen.
  • The rear passengers have a fairly large central tunnel to contend with, which is not ideal for seating three in the back.
Skoda Octavia RS
Price (at time of publishing): $282,400 including COE VES Band: C2
Engine:
4-cylinder inline, turbocharged
Capacity:
1,984 cc
Power & Torque:
265 hp @ 5,250 – 6,500 rpm
& 370 Nm @ 1,600 – 4,500 rpm
 Transmission:
7-speed dual-clutch DSG
Driven Wheels:
Front
Consumption:
12.8 km/L
0-100 km/h:
6.5 seconds
Top Speed:
250 km/h
Fuel Tank Capacity:
50 litres
Dimensions (L x W x H):
4,709 mm x 1,829 mm 
x 1,455 mm

Wheelbase:

2,681 mm
Cargo Capacity:
600 litres

This article was first published in Motorist.

