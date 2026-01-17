Skoda Octavia RS MY25 review: Sleeper build

The latest version of the Skoda Octavia RS is the definition of a sleeper car, with gobs of power, excellent handling, and understated looks.

What's great

It's unflappable, staying rock steady even at high speeds.

Plenty of power on tap from the 2-litre, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine.

Swallows up passengers and cargo without fuss so that everyone can go along for the ride.

What's good

Decent fuel economy when pootling around town.

A sporty yet comfortable interior, perfect for boyracers and their families.

Sleeper cars are undeniably cool, and the Octavia RS is one of the best examples of that.

What's not great

While there are physical buttons, the air-con controls are only accessible through the screen.

The rear passengers have a fairly large central tunnel to contend with, which is not ideal for seating three in the back.

Skoda Octavia RS Price (at time of publishing): $282,400 including COE VES Band: C2 Engine:

4-cylinder inline, turbocharged Capacity:

1,984 cc Power & Torque:

265 hp @ 5,250 – 6,500 rpm

& 370 Nm @ 1,600 – 4,500 rpm Transmission:

7-speed dual-clutch DSG Driven Wheels:

Front Consumption:

12.8 km/L 0-100 km/h:

6.5 seconds Top Speed:

250 km/h Fuel Tank Capacity:

50 litres Dimensions (L x W x H): 4,709 mm x 1,829 mm

x 1,455 mm Wheelbase: 2,681 mm Cargo Capacity:

600 litres

This article was first published in Motorist.