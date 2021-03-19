The Skoda Scala and Skoda Kamiq arrive in Singapore

The Skoda Scala and Skoda Kamiq have arrived in Singapore.

Launched on March 18, 2021 at Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, the two compact models offer Singaporean buyers versatility for the everyday, paired with plenty of style.

The Skoda Scala heralded a new design philosophy for the brand when it was unveiled. Upfront of the car rests a striking upright radiator grille, while at the sides, the car's dynamic body creases elongate the car and complement its dynamic roofline.

The Scala is also the first car in Europe to bear the 'SKODA' name in block lettering across the rear tailgate.

PHOTO: Unsplash

The Skoda Kamiq meanwhile, is equally revolutionary, trickling down Skoda's SUV unmistakable SUV design language into the city SUV segment.

Distinctive design features of the compact crossover include its split head lights - a first for Skoda - as well as the raised centre section that runs down the entire bonnet, lending the compact vehicle some real road presence.

As with the Scala, the Kamiq is also graced with sharp body creases that run along the length of the car. Roof rails come as standard for all Kamiqs, aiding to intensify the car's already bold presence.

In the cabin, both cars utilise a character line on the front dash to frame their free‑standing infotainment screens, available either at 6.5-inches or 8.0-inches, depending on trim level.

The Scala also utilises a soft-foam surface on its dashboard and door trims, while both cars will get a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, which Skoda states is the largest in the segment.

PHOTO: Unsplash

The Scala is also offering a generous amount of legroom, thanks to its 2,649mm wheelbase. Boot capacity for the Scala stands at 467-litres.

The boot in the Skoda Kamiq meanwhile, stands at 400 litres. However, it counters with seats that have been raised 40mm above those of the Scala, which allow all occupants a clear view out the windows and facilitates easier ingress and egress.

Both cars will be available here in three different trims, starting from 'Ambition' to 'Style', and ending with the top-of-the-line 'Monte Carlo' variant.

PHOTO: Skoda

Upgrading to the 'Style' will net you goodies including 18-inch alloy wheels, an electric tailgate, a powered driver's seat, as well as adaptive cruise control and Skoda's Lane Assist driver assistance features, amongst others. Style trims and above variants will also get the 8.0-inch 'Bolero' infotainment system.

You'll also get the extended tailgate with the 'Style' trim and above in the Scala, while the Kamiq gets silver roof rails instead.

The top-of-the-line 'Monte Carlo' trim of both cars get a panoramic sunroof, along with sports seats upholstered in a red and black combination. A multi-function sports steering wheel with paddle shifters finishes the trim level.

Both are also built atop the Volkswagen Group's MQB-A0 platform, and will be sold here powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The 1.5-litre also utilises Active Cylinder Technology to shut down the two middle cylinders when driving in low-load conditions to save fuel.

With 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, the century sprint for both cars is completed in just 8.3 seconds. Top speed is 212km/h for the Skoda Scala, and 211km/h for the Skoda Kamiq. The official combined cycle fuel consumption of the Scala stands at 18.2km/L, while the same figure for the Kamiq is 17.9km/L.

Car Model Price as of press time (inclusive of COE) SKODA Scala 1.5 Ambition (A) $132,900 SKODA Scala 1.5 Style (A) $137,900 SKODA Scala 1.5 Monte Carlo (A) $141,900 SKODA Kamiq 1.5 Ambition (A) $133,900 SKODA Kamiq 1.5 Style (A) $139,900 SKODA Kamiq 1.5 Monte Carlo (A) $141,900

This article was first published in sgCarMart.