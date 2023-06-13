Skoda Scala Monte Carlo 1.0 reaffirms status as one of the best equipped hatchbacks

In Monte Carlo trim, the formidable Skoda Scala 1.0 refines its status as one of today's best equipped hatchbacks — but its premium may be hard to digest.

Monte Carlo is more than 1,000km from the Czech city of Mladá Boleslav, so you may be forgiven if you fail at first to see why Skoda has laid claim to this glamorous area of Monaco.

But go deeper into the brand's history and the connection becomes (slightly) clearer: The Rallye Monte Carlo has been an integral part of its motorsports division, all the way since the early 20th century.

Designed for "more dynamic and lifestyle appeal", the Monte Carlo trim is supposed to turn the heat up on bread-and-butter models from the marque's lineup - ones you'd normally think to call 'sensible' more than 'sensational'.

Now, following its reintroduction just a few months ago, even Skoda's smallest (and smallest-engined) model on our shores has gotten the treatment. The result is this: The 1.0-litre Skoda Scala Monte Carlo.

Monte Carlo variants of Skodas pay homage to the brand's success at the storied Rallye Monte Carlo.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

For more dynamic and lifestyle appeal

Fans of how Skoda cosmetically enhances its RS models will surely delight in the Monte Carlo treatment given to the Scala. As with those cars, black is the colour of choice in Monte Carlo-world.

It's applied subtly yet potently throughout this Scala — on the frame of its grille, alongside additional sporty bits on the front and rear apron and side sills, and even separately onto the lettering at the rear.

The black accents on the Scala Monte Carlo mirror what you get on Skoda's RS models.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Because the Scala gets an elongated, blacked out glass piece on its tailgate in this higher trim, the 'Skoda' text even semi-disappears as a result in an intriguing, unique touch.

The Scala gets handsome 18-inch tyres here, too, and while these do come with Monte Carlo specific alloys, it's worth noting that the 'Style' variant's alloys are already this large.

On first glance, the Scala has always been a smart although somewhat forgettable-looking car in the lineup (the peculiarities — its longer rear overhang and elongated tailgate glass — are only apparent from behind).

The Scala's mini-wagon silhouette is made even more interesting with the visual tweaks in this trim.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Overall, the simultaneously tasteful and tasty Monte Carlo-accents lend the car a bit more presence, and might even fool those not it in the know with its hot hatch-aura.

If you want passers-by to give a longer second take, opt for this Velvet Red paintcoat as well, which fits the Monte Carlo aesthetic on the inside to the T.

Blurring the lines between segments: Continued

Speaking of which, one of the first things you'll note when getting into the Scala Monte Carlo are its superbly supportive, fabric-finished sports seats.

Up front, the driver sits nice and low, and is faced with a three-spoke flat-bottomed sports steering wheel replete with a requisite Monte Carlo badge and red stitching. Just beyond, even the 10.25-inch driver's display comes with its unique black-red colour scheme not available on lower Scala trims.

These eye-catching sports seats, with their integrated headrests, provide a great level of support.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

That red-black aesthetic spills over into the rest of the cabin too, but what is perhaps the most eye-catching piece here resides over your heads: A massive panoramic roof. This is probably one of the largest sheets of glass you'll find on a compact car, fully befitting of the Monte Carlo's top-end status in the Scala range.

These augmentations are ultimately welcome because they build on the solidly put-together, cleanly-designed space already inside the Scala. Above all, they do not change the calling cards held firmly in the model's hands too: Passenger and boot space.

Neither a slouch nor a firecracker.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Despite sharing its underpinnings with the smaller VW Polo, the Scala trumps the one-segment-up Golf in both wheelbase and overall length.

Legroom in the rear is excellent, consequently, and while there is a sizeable transmission tunnel here, three should still sit abreast quite comfortably on shorter journeys.

Also fitted here is an automated tailgate — not found on 1.0-litre Scala Style or Ambition — opening to the same class-leading 467-litre boot, which can further expand to a whopping 1,410 litres with the 60:40 rear seats folded away.

What's more, it's kitted out with hooks and tethering points, and comes with an adjustable boot floor, so the space is nice and flat for loading items.

Neither a slouch nor a firecracker

Despite all the racy elements, there are limits to what you should expect here in terms of performance.

The car can feel slightly lethargic off the line, and also unwilling to downshift, with a couple of seconds always punctuating the points at which you have mashed the accelerator, and when you start to feel the car surging forward (between 2,000 to 3,000rpm).

Putting it in Sport mode can help circumvent this slightly, but that does eat into fuel consumption.

A one-litre engine here produces 109bhp and 200Nm of peak torque, deployable between 2,000 and 3,000rpm.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

This is all to be expected, given that what lies under the hood now is a smaller one-litre engine producing 109bhp and 200Nm of torque. Otherwise, the figures belie the Scala's willingness to keep building speed once you've managed to get it going.

Aiding this are the smooth gear changes from its seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and the car's stability and composure when on the highway.

Bear in mind that this is no hot hatch and the Scala is also decently engaging to drive even if it isn't on the level of the Golf. The steering is pleasantly weighted and quite responsive to one's inputs. Since this is still a compact hatch, it feels right at home on Singapore's smaller roads too.

The suspension set-up here is a bit stiffer than you'd imagine for a family-oriented car, while ride harshness is also amplified slightly with those 18-inch tyres. But the car ultimately feels very settled on the road, and is by no means uncomfortable to be in (especially with those sports seats).

The Scala rides a bit more firmly than expected for a family-oriented car, but is ultimately still a comfortable hatch.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

One wishes the Scala, like the Octavia, could have mild hybrid assistance for better refinement (vibrations from that three-cylinder unit are discernible at idle) and better fuel consumption (expect decent, but not outstanding economy).

Improvements could also certainly be made in terms of cabin insulation. These, however, are by no measure deal-breakers for a resolutely nicely-rounded daily driver.

The premium vs entry-level conundrum

Skoda has been crystal clear since the beginning that it wants the Scala to redefine what a compact car can offer — and it has largely succeeded.

Even the entry-level Ambition variant brings with it a level of standard equipment that should satisfy pickier drivers, including LED head and taillights, dual-zone climate control and that 8.0-inch Bolero infotainment screen shared across the entire range.

In Monte Carlo trim, the Scala stretches your imagination even further about what to expect for this segment.

This is quite possibly one of — if not the largest panoramic roof we've seen on a compact car.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

One doesn't typically find an automated tailgate, dynamic rear indicators, and of course, a massive panoramic roof on an 'entry-level' car. These lightly sprinkled touches are normally only seen on larger, more premium models.

But here's the catch for this hatch: In Monte Carlo trim, the Scala's identity as 'entry-level' is no longer so clear cut.

An unfortunate consequence of its extra features is also extra weight… meaning that the car in these pictures is forced to relinquish the $15,000 VES rebate enjoyed by the Ambition and Style trims in A2 band.

Unlike the Ambition and Style trims, the Scala Monte Carlo unfortunately has VES B banding.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Instead, the Monte Carlo resides in the neutral band B. At its price point, one is talking more money than even its bigger sibling, the Octavia, as well as the Golf — both of which also qualify for A2.

There's absolutely no denying that this 1.0-litre Scala Monte Carlo is a characterful, well-specced hatch that holds high appeal. In fact, remove the badges on a few other hatchbacks on the market, compare them to it, and one will find that its price — at currently COE-levels, of course — ultimately isn't unreasonable.

The Monte Carlo experience offered by the Scala is certainly enjoyable - but you'll have to ask yourself if the premium is worth paying.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Having said that, the best quality of the Scala as a model in our eyes will always be its unmatched ability to punch above its weight — and not simply at it. As such, while we'd sit on the decision to go ahead with the Monte Carlo, it's still the Scala Style that we'd say 'Yes' to in a heartbeat.

ALSO READ: 2023 Skoda Octavia 1.0 review: Stylish sensibility

This article was first published in sgCarMart.