Skoda unveils new Elroq electric crossover

Take a good look at this new electric crossover, for there's a good chance all future Skodas will take after this car's exterior design.

It's called the Skoda Elroq, and it's the first car from the firm to embody its new Modern Solid design language, said to convey both robustness and functionality.

Up front, the Elroq sports a new Tech-Deck Face (the gloss black element just below the bonnet), utilised to hide the car's radar and front camera. And the bonnet also now houses new Skoda lettering in place of the Skoda logo.

The car will be offered with LED Matrix beam head lights that utilises four individual rectangular LED modules to comprise its daytime running light strip in the upper light unit and two LED blocks for its lower module. 36 individual light segments, meanwhile, comprise its main beam, ensuring that you never glare oncoming road users.

These are paired with rear lights that utilise fine lines to generate a minimalist 2D look. Opt for the top-of-the-range Elroq, and these will house dynamic indicators, backlit crystalline elements, and play an animation when the tailgate is opened.

These sit aft of a lean side profile and below a gently sloping roofline that merges seamlessly into a roof spoiler with finlets above the tailgate — all features that contribute to the car's slippery drag coefficient of just 0.26.

Inside the Skdoa Elroq, you'll find a 13-inch infotainment display that runs the same user interface as found in the Enyaq and the new generations of the Superb and Kodiaq.

A host of sustainable materials also feature here, so you can get your seat covers in artificial leather and dark bluish grey RecyTitan fabric that comprises of 78 per cent recycled plastic from drinks bottles, or a material named TechnoFil, which is composed of 75 per cent recycled Econyl fibres and 25 per cent polyester.

Created from nylon waste, the Econyl material is said to be 100per cent regenerable, so it can be recycled repeatedly without any loss in quality.

Interested? You'll want to note that the range starts with the Elroq 50, which gets a 55kWh battery (facilitating a range of 370km). This battery then powers a 168bhp electric motor (located at the rear axle) that also generates a total of 310Nm of torque.

The Elroq 60, meanwhile, gets a 63kWh battery (for a range of more than 400km), and delivers an output of 201bhp alongside 310Nm of torque, allowing the century sprint to be dispatched in 8.5 seconds.

The most powerful variants of the crossover will get an 82kWh battery. In the Elroq 85, this battery powers a 282bhp electric motor that offers a total of 545Nm of torque, and will see the car reaching a WLTP range of 560km. The Elroq 85x then augments this drivetrain setup with an additional electric motor at the front axle.

Oh, and there also will be a 'Sportline' trim available, which comes with some tasty details including a gloss black spoiler on the front bumper and a rear apron insert alongside gloss black wing mirrors and roof rails.

Pair this trim with an 85 variant Elroq and you'll even get your car with a sports suspension setup that gets specially tuned springs and dampers, a lowered ride height (by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear), as well as a progressive steering system.

First deliveries of the Skoda Elroq for European markets are expected to start from early 2025.

[[nid:703855]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.