JB has a new mall 10 minutes away from the checkpoint - here's what to see, eat and do

Tired of going to the same few places in Johor Bahru? There's now a new mall you can explore.

SKS City Mall has opened on May 1 and it's just a 10-minute drive from the JB Customs.

It's also connected to the relatively new Sheraton Johor Bahru hotel, which opened in October 2025.

Here's a quick guide on what the 280,000-sq-ft mall has to offer so you can plan your next trip across the Causeway.

Food

Beautea (#L2-19)

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Popular beverage brand Beautea, known for its tea, brewed with a combination of ancient Chinese and modern techniques, has opened an outlet on the second floor of the mall.

They have an opening deal for Sheraton hotel guests, who can enjoy 10 per cent off their order.

Chagee (#L2-K11)

Another famous tea specialist opening at SKS City Mall is Chagee, which is also located on level two.

Offering better prices than the outlets in Singapore, it's little wonder why many flock to the JB branches to get their tea fix.

The brand currently has over 26 outlets across JB.

Kay's Steak & Lobster (#L1-02)

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Kay's Steak & Lobster, which hails from Kuala Lumpur, has opened its first outlet in JB at SKS City Mall.

The popular, halal-certified establishment specialises in premium steak, lobster and beef wellington.

They are known for items like their Signature Beef Wellington, Lobster Thermidor and Ribeye steak.

Palates & Bagels

As their name suggests, Palates & Bagels specialises in bagels. But they are also known for their hearty Western mains.

To celebrate their opening at SKS City Mall, customers who order any bagel sandwich for dine-in can get a voucher, entitling them to a one-for-one Spicy Butter Milk Chicken Bagel during their next visit.

The promotion is available from now till May 10.

Senjaa (#L3-K02)

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French-inspired cafe Senjaa serves a mix of Western and Southeast Asian colonial flavours.

Only their bakery is currently open, with the full dining experience available from May 15 onwards.

Shan Dong Lou (#L4-18)

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Chinese restaurant Shan Dong Lou, known for their peking duck, has opened a new outlet at SKS City Mall.

To mark the occasion, they are having an opening promotion where diners can enjoy roasted chicken for just RM0.99 (S$0.30).

The deal is limited to one per table and valid for dine-in only.

Souper Tang (#L2-20)

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The popular Malaysian herbal soup chain is giving away free soup during its grand opening period. All customers have to do is become a member.

Apart from that, diners can spend a minimum of RM188 to get a chance to spin the lucky wheel for rewards.

Staying at Sheraton hotel? Guests can get a RM20 Souper Tang voucher upon check-in.

The Garden by Afters Pastry (#L4-K02)

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Looking for a new place to add to your cafe hopping list? You can consider The Garden by Afters Pastry.

Formerly known as Tearoom, the floral-themed establishment serves macarons, cakes, coffee and tea.

Those looking for a more indulgent experience can try getting their high tea set.

Zus Coffee

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Need a caffeine fix? You can do so at Zus Coffee.

The Malaysian beverage brand is known for its frappes, coffee mocktails, and refreshers.

Popular drinks include the Spanish Latte, Zus Gula Melaka Latte, Watermelon Berry Refresher and Matcha.

Fashion

July

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July, which hails from Kuala Lumpur, has opened its very first flagship store in Johor Bahru at SKS City Mall.

The local women's apparel brand sells a range of clothes for every occasion, from chic cheongsams to tailored suits and dresses.

From now till August 31, shoppers can get a RM50 voucher with a minimum spend of RM350, or a RM100 voucher and free tote bag with a minimum spend of RM500, while stocks last.

New Era (#L1-03)

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Want to up your fashion game? Refresh your wardrobe at popular American streetwear brand New Era.

Shoppers who spend RM400 on regular-priced items will receive a new limited-edition New Era pillow plush, limited to the first 150 transactions.

Sui Sui Fashion

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To celebrate its opening, women's apparel brand Sui Sui Fashion is offering a slew of promotions.

From now till May 31, shoppers can enjoy a free tote bag when they spend RM150, as well as spin-and-win lucky draw rewards.

Those who become new Sui Sui Fashion members will also get a 5 per cent discount voucher.

Lifestyle

Daiso

Japan's popular value retail store will have a branch at the new SKS City Mall.

Shoppers can browse a variety of categories such as stationery, kitchenware, beauty products, storage solutions, and household goods, all of which are priced affordably.

KKV

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Known for its bright and colourful displays, popular Chinese lifestyle retail brand KKV is setting up shop at SKS City Mall.

The one-stop shop sells a wide range of items such as imported snacks, toys, beauty products, stationery and household goods.

Wellness and beauty

Anytime Fitness (#L4-01)

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Break a sweat and get a workout in at the Anytime Fitness branch located on level four of the mall.

Don't have a membership yet? The gym has an early bird promotion with special opening rates. Get in touch with them for details.

Freia Aesthetics (#L4-06)

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In need of a little me-time? Head over to Freia Aesthetics, an award-winning medi-spa that hails from Singapore and later expanded to Kuala Lumpur.

To celebrate its opening in JB, the establishment is giving out complimentary gua sha add-on treatments, Visia skin analyses worth RM300, and skincare samples.

There is also 50 per cent off facials above RM650. Do note that these promotions are available for new customers and are non-transferable.

Matsukiyo

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Famous Japanese drugstore chain Matsukiyo, which already has an outlet at Toppen Shopping Centre, is opening its second branch in JB at SKS City Mall.

Here, customers can stock up on cult-favourite Japanese skincare and everyday health essentials without having to take a flight to Japan.

Prostyle (#L4-16)

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Those looking to tame their mane can head over to Prostyle hair studio.

While the trusted JB brand also has an outlet at Komtar, the new outlet is offering an attractive opening promotion.

For the month of May, customers can enjoy a full scalp or hair treatment at just RM88 (UP RM180).

Vistisc (#L2-13A)

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For all things eye-related, shoppers can check out Vistisc on level two of the mall.

The eyewear store offers a range of services, including digital eye tests and custom eyewear fittings.

Customers who spend a minimum of RM99 in a single receipt can enjoy a free upgrade to photochromic or computer lenses.

Qi Odyssey

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In need of a massage? Check out Qi Odyssey to relieve your body of all its knots and tension.

The wellness sanctuary offers a range of services such as Chinese reflexology, oriental massages, and holistic body treatments. You'll also get to enjoy a variety of light snacks and drinks while you're there.

Children

Jungle Gym

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Parents can bring their restless kids to Jungle Gym, an indoor playscape designed just for little ones.

Children can enjoy slides, trampolines, ball pits and obstacle courses. There is also the option for them to celebrate their birthdays or special occasions there.

Address: Jalan Storey, Bukit Senyum, 80300 Johor Bahru, Johor Darul Ta'zim, Malaysia

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

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