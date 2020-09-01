Sky-high hawker: Local delights with a view

Atas interpretations of hawker food are nothing new, but now, you can enjoy artisanal versions of your favourite dishes atop one of Singapore’s most iconic locations.

Sky High Hawker, an event held by CÉ LA VI Singapore, debuted during the National Day period and will continue to run every first weekend of the month.

This month’s event is an all-women edition with food prepared by none other than Singapore’s most renowned chefs and local hawkers, such as Aisha Hashim, a fifth generation hawker and the owner of Haig Road Putu Piring; Janice Wong, World Gourmet Summits Awards winner and owner of 2am:dessertbar; Petrina Loh, owner of Morsels restaurant; Jasmine Tan from Mui Siong Minced Meat Noodle, a stall run by three siblings who named their business after a stall their mother started; Cookoh Project, a home-based business started by stay-at-home-mums during the circuit breaker, and more local talents.

At $10 a dish, this cuisine’s pricing is er, sky-high compared to what you can find at your neighbourhood hawker centre, but a part of the cost comes from the experience: each chef will serve one of their signature offerings alongside a dish created just for the occasion.

Slurping on noodles while surveying the Singapore skyline? Sounds like an ideal date to us.

The next edition will run this weekend, 5-6 September 2020, from 12pm – 10pm. And don’t worry, dress code is casual (I certainly wouldn’t partake in such a feast wearing my usual skin-tight rooftop bar party dresses).

Book your reservation here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.