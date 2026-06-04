Skypark Sentosa set to reopen with Southeast Asia's tallest dry slides

Visitors to Skypark Sentosa can expect to be taken to new heights very soon.

The revamped beachfront adventure park will be launching two new dry slides, which will be Southeast Asia's tallest, when it reopens on June 7. Skypark Sentosa closed earlier this year in January for renovations.

The Skydrop and the Big Klook Slide stand at a staggering 44 metres and are part of Skyslides by Klook, an experience developed by Skypark Sentosa in partnership with the travel platform. This is also Klook's first branded attraction.

The Skydrop is also the world’s tallest land-based drop slide. It begins with a brief drop which leads into a curved path, creating a dynamic experience for visitors.

The Big Klook Slide, which is a vibrant orange colour in line with the travel platform's brand, is a more relaxed and scenic alternative for families and younger riders.

The ride consists of clear panels in certain sections, allowing riders to catch a bird's-eye view of Sentosa as they slide down. It offers immersive UV lighting and a built-in conveyor system as well.

Riders can also personalise their experience on both slides with themed music and audiovisual elements — some of which are Disco, Jungle and Space.

The two slides are the latest addition to Skypark Sentosa, which is operated by ZJ Adventures, and have been built around its existing infrastructure.

Speaking about the new experience, ZJ Adventures' CEO Zishan Amir said: We wanted to create something that feels exciting yet accessible, where visitors can decide how they want to play, whether that is trying something new or simply enjoying the moment."

He explained that there has been a shift in how people engage with attractions, with an emphasis placed on having the choice to experience something in a way that feels right for them.

Zishan added that as an operator, safety is always their top priority, followed closely by guest experience and comfort.

"These are the foundations of everything we build, while we continue to design experiences that people can return to again and again, in different ways," he said.

Tickets for Skyslides by Klook can be purchased through Klook and Skypark Sentosa’s website. Two-ride ($28) and three-ride ($33) packages are available, and visitors can mix and match between the Skydrop and the Big Klook Slide.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com