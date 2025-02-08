Skyworth opens new flagship showroom in Singapore

On Jan 24, 2025, as part of its expansion into the Southeast Asian market, Skyworth launched its new flagship showroom in Singapore v located at 20 Ubi Rd 4, Singapore 408622 — alongside the local launch of the brand's flagship SUV and its first EV available for purchase in Singapore, the Skyworth K.

To mark the occasion, guests were treated to a slew of canapes and a spread of delicious food for dinner, as well as free-flow beverages.

Each guest was also handed a coin that they could insert into a gachapon machine to redeem a random number, which was the basis for the lucky draw held after the unveiling and meal, where some lucky winners walked away with fun prizes.

In attendance was Skyworth Chairman, Huang Hongsheng, who remarked that as an influential hub in the region and its acceptance of green technology, Singapore was a natural choice for the brand to select as a bridgehead into its entry into Southeast Asia.

Designed to meet the needs of the modern family, the Skyworth K measures 4,720mm long, 1,908mm wide, and 1,696mm tall. It offers a spacious cabin that sports interior features such as a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, eight-speaker sound system, and a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster.

In addition, the five-seater SUV also offers 467 litres of boot space, which can be increased to 1,141 litres with 60/40 split-folding seats.

Any qualms about its power are immediately quashed with its total output of 150kW and 320Nm of torque, as well as a top speed of 150km/h and a century sprint timing of 9.6 seconds.

It also sports an 86kWh battery that offers a WLTP range of 489km, as well as AC (11kW) and DC (100kW) charging, with the latter able to bring the battery from 20 per cent to 70 per cent in 45 minutes.

The Skyworth K also offers a plethora of safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Anti-Lock Braking System, and six airbags.

It will be offered in four colours: Aurora White, Galaxy Grey, Dark Blue, and Gem Black, as well as a 10-year battery warranty and 10-year free servicing upon purchase. Price stands at $179,888 including COE.

Car Model Price as of press release (inclusive of COE) Skyworth K Electric 86kWh (A) $179,888

[[nid:713901]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.