Sleep better, save better: We got discounts of up to 80% at the Four Star Mattress Annual Outlet Sale

In the cyclical rhythm of every seven to 10 years, my family swap out our beds for new ones to ensure a good quality of sleep.

Beds can be a hefty purchase, so we'll usually check out big sales to get the best deals. This time around, our search for new beds coincides with the Four Star Mattress Annual Outlet Sale, happening from Oct 18 to 22, promising substantial savings on our purchases.

As the new beds will play a crucial part in our sleep health, picking the right mattress is salient. Choosing one was remarkably straightforward, thanks to the ease of narrowing down our options based on our specific needs. Read on to find out which mattress we're getting, as well how much we'll be saving!

Experience unmatched support with Chiro+ mattress

After careful consideration, we all unanimously agreed on the Chiro+ back care mattresses. For me, the long hours spent sitting at work made caring for my posture a top priority. Similarly, for my parents who are experiencing the natural effects of aging, the need for supportive comfort to alleviate body aches was vital.

The Chiro+ mattress stands out with its pressure-relieving features that gear towards ensuring optimal spinal and posture support during sleep. Its high firmness and durability work in harmony to alleviate pain and discomfort effectively, promising restful nights.

Additionally, as someone who struggles with allergies, the mattress' ability to repel dust mites was a plus point for me. Beyond its comfort benefits, the Chiro+ mattress prides itself on being environmentally friendly, catering to eco-conscious consumers.

Indulge in luxurious comfort with Detense Arcticsilk

In my search for the perfect mattress, the Detense Arcticsilk mattress caught my attention as well. Touted for its efficient heat dispersion, this mattress, made with silk-feel eco fibres, offers a remarkably cool touch. Its ability to regulate temperature and discharge static electricity from the human body set the Detense Arcticsilk apart from regular mattresses as it minimises sleep disturbances, creating an ideal environment for rest and rejuvenation.

Both the Chiro+ and Detense Arcticsilk mattresses have up to a 15-year warranty, and are available in various sizes, with the following options and prices:

Single, $199 (usual price $699)

Super Single, $299 (usual price $899)

Queen, $399 (usual price $1099)

King, $499 (usual price $1299)

Selecting the right bed frame

When it comes to bed frames, the choices at Four Star Mattress are abundant. Practical storage solutions are also available, with options for lift-up beds, storage beds with drawers or side cabinets, and pull-out beds.

Moreover, there's the choice to customise our bed frames further, choosing between synthetic leather or fabric finishes. The ability to combine different functions and finishing ensures that the bed frame not only fits seamlessly into the bedroom but also reflects our individual styles and requirements.

Explore stylish furniture choices

Apart from mattresses and bed frames, homeowners can also shop for sofas, TV consoles, coffee tables and many more at the outlet sale.

Sofas

The array of sofas on offer is nothing short of impressive. From cosy L-shaped sofas to classic 3-seater options and luxurious recliners, the selection caters to diverse tastes and needs.

Similar to the bed frames, customers are not confined to pre-set designs; customers are able to customise their sofas to match their distinct styles and preferences. Additionally, a complimentary extended warranty is provided with every sofa purchase.

Wardrobes

The sale also has a remarkable range of wardrobes that can be customised to fit your exact size requirements. This level of personalisation ensures that your storage solutions are not just functional but also seamlessly integrated into your living space.

Dining sets

The dining sets available at the sale promise functionality, catering to various tastes and needs. Two standout options include the Sintered Stone Dining Table and the Wooden Dining Table.

What makes these dining sets particularly versatile is their extendable feature. The tables accommodate six people by default and can be enlarged to accommodate eight when needed. These dining sets offer a balance between form and function, making them an ideal addition to any home.

Free delivery and additional perks at the Four Star Mattress Outlet Sale

From Oct 18 to 22, enjoy up to 80 per cent storewide discounts and zero per cent GST at the Four Star Mattress Outlet Sale. Additionally, you'll enjoy complimentary gifts with purchase as well as free delivery services. Customers will also have the option for a free taxi claim or free parking upon checkout.

For those looking for flexible payment options, there's a zero per cent instalment plan available for DBS/POSB credit cards, and payments can also be made through Atome & GrabPay.

Visit the store at 72 Eunos Ave 7, Level 1, Singapore 409570, open daily from 10.30am to 9pm.

