Sleeping too long or not enough linked to pulmonary fibrosis: New study

New UK research suggests that people who regularly sleep too little or too much are more likely to have pulmonary fibrosis, compared to those who sleep the recommended seven hours a night.

The study, by researchers at the University of Manchester, looked at 500,074 participants taking part in the long-term UK Biobank study, which includes genomic data on more than half a million UK residents.

After finding that altering the internal body clock of mice could make the animals more likely to develop pulmonary fibrosis, the researchers wanted to see if the internal body clock, also known as circadian rhythm, could be linked to the disease in humans.

Pulmonary fibrosis is an incurable lung disease which occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred.

The thicker, stiffer tissue makes it more difficult for the lungs to work properly, and as the disease progresses, sufferers become increasingly short of breath.

It can be caused by a variety of factors, and kills about 5,000 people a year in the UK, the same number as leukemia.

The findings of this recent study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, showed that after taking into account known risk factors for pulmonary fibrosis such as body mass index, smoking, sex and age, participants who reported regularly sleeping four hours or less in a day had twice the chance of having the disease, while those sleeping 11 hours or longer in a day tripled their chance, compared to those sleeping seven hours per day.

Working late shifts or having an evening chronotype (being a "night owl" and having a preference for staying up late rather than getting up early) were also associated with the disease, but to a lesser extent.

The researchers said that the link between sleep duration and pulmonary fibrosis is similar in strength to other known risk factors for the disease.