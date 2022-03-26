Sleepless in Singapore? These beauty products may just help banish your insomnia

Getting the Zzz’s

They don’t call it “beauty sleep” for nothing. When we drift off to dreamland, our bodies, including our skin, goes into repair mode.

Not only does good sleep help in the healing and restoration of your heart and blood vessels – sleep deficiency has been found to be linked to an increased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and stroke, but it is also crucial in boosting your skin’s blood flow and enabling it to rebuild collagen while repairing damage from UV exposure, which in turn reduces the appearance of wrinkles and age spots.

And it doesn’t help that Singapore has been named the most fatigued country by a study done by Sleepseeker, based on an array of factors, including the number of hours worked annually and average screen time daily.

So when the going gets tough and long hours of sleepless nights start creeping into our routine, we’ve found self-care products help calm our nerves and encourage our bodies to be more receptive of deep restful slumber. Start fostering a healthy sleeping routine with these must-haves, especially for those workaholics among us.

And if all else fails, incorporate a hardworking skincare product into your nighttime routine to fake a full 8-hour beauty sleep glow, even if you didn’t clock in the hours.

Scent by Six Sleep, Returns Pillow Mist, $28

Spritz this woody and aromatic scent infused with lemon, lemongrass, pine needles, cedarleaf, cedar wood, hinoki, patchouli and sandalwood on your pillow before bedtime and get ready to descend into deep slumber. Wake in the morning feeling refreshed and well-rested.

Available at Scent by Six outlets.

Filorga NCEF-SHOT Supreme Polyrevitalising Concentrate, $130

Combining the brand’s unique NCEF star technology together with marine biotechnology, it works to regenerate cells and activate new cells to improve your skin’s quality in just 10 days.

Your tired complexion looks smoother, more radiant and supple with each day.

Available at Filorga flagship store on Lazada.sg

The Body Shop Himalayan Charcoal Skin Clarifying Night Peel, $45

A overnight peel that works while you snooze thanks to its blend of bamboo charcoal and hibiscus flower extract.

Together, they work to slough off dead skin cells, clear out debris from clogged pores and refine the skin texture for a smoother and more radiant complexion when you wake.

Available at The Body Shop stores and official flagship stores on Lazada.sg and Shopee.sg

Est.Lab VitaLift A+ Intensive Youth Restoring Capsules, $89 (jar of 30 capsules)

A small but mighty intensive booster, it contains a potent cocktail of antioxidant-rich fullerene – 250 times more powerful than vitamin C, a trio of anti-wrinkle and collagen-boosting peptides, and a blend of moisturising oils – squalene, ceramides and cholesterol, to give you smoother, softer, firmer and more luminous skin.

Available at Estlab.shop

La Prairie Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil, $820

A luxurious oil enriched with caviar-derived retinol to work with your body’s natural circadian rhythm to counteract and repair the damage of the day, erasing the signs of ageing while sealing in moisture and strengthening the skin’s barrier.

Available at La Prairie flagship boutique at #B1-15A ION Orchard and counters, including TANGS at Tang Plaza and Metro.

Skin Inc My Nightly Dose of Glow, $168

A kit that contains a hydro-cream sleep mask base and two serum boosters – Age-Proof and Glow that work to recharge your skin while you sleep.

The Age-Proof booster contains bakuchiol, zinc PCA and sodium PCA to reduce signs of ageing while the Glow booster has ferulic acid and vitamins B3, B5, C and E to brighten a dull and fatigued complexion.

Available at Skin Inc concept stores and online.

Lush Sleepy Body Lotion

PHOTO: Lush

This magical pot of pastel purple goodness has made countless headlines this past month, disappearing from shelves almost as instantaneously as they appear. And that’s not solely because it lives up to Lush’s heavenly sweet-smelling archetype of products.

The lavender infused cream mixed with notes of almond, vanilla, cocoa butter and oatmeal has been highly raved about by fans, many of whom claim to have an ‘incurable insomnia’ that was somehow cured by this lotion! Sounds highly improbable? We thought so too, but that changed we dug deeper to uncover the secrets behind this cult product.

First of, Lush really went to town with a huge punch of lavender in the product; having mixed in lavender flower infusions, lavender water and even lavender oils to it. The cocoa butter leaves your skin feeling buttery and moisturised while the ylang ylang, oatmeal and almond oil gives it sort of a ‘gingerbread cookie’ scent.

The science behind this product’s mystical powers really lies in the act of smothering yourself with the lotion itself. Having to sit down and dedicate a few minutes to this lathering ritual with this stress-reducing cream (with a feel-good scent) is bound to induce a deep relaxation into Zzz-land.

Available at Lush stores and online.

Kao Steam Eye Mask

PHOTO: Watsons

This Japanese steam mask emits heat automatically when you lay them upon your eyes, soothing and bringing comfort to strained eyes. The temperature of the steam is warm enough to encourage blood circulation to the eyes, but not so much so that you start to feel uncomfortable with the heat.

Though the eye mask isn’t really a remedy for dark eye circles or wrinkles, it’s superb in inducing relaxation and restfulness. And the best part is, you’ll be able to find this at any Watsons or Guardian store near you.

Available at Watsons and Guardian stores.

This Works Sleep Plus Pillow Spray

PHOTO: Sephora

We’re no longer a slave to caffeine whenever we’ve given our pillows a couple spritz of this highly-effective spray the night before. This pillow spray goes a long way towards relaxing your body, soothing your thoughts, and framing the perfect environment for uninterrupted hours of sleep.

Even during unforgiving nights of tossing and turning in bed, the lavender oil from the microcapsules of the spray will be released from our pillows, lasting throughout the entire night to fully ensnare us in deep slumber.

Available at Sephora stores and online.

Kiehl's Lavender Foaming-Relaxing Bath

PHOTO: Kiehls

Nothing beats a warm bath in the evening after a trying day at the office. Add two to three capfuls of this foaming bath formulation to warm running water if you’re looking for a relaxing end to your evening.

This heavenly concoction uses a blend of sea salt and aloe vera to moisturise and condition your skin and loosen up your muscles. We recommend lighting an aromatherapy candle during your bath to further promote a pleasant session of unwinding.

Available at Kiehl’s stores and online.

Kneipp Mineral Bath Salts - Sweet Dreams

PHOTO: Kneipp

These bath salts will not only help to ease you into a sweet slumber, they also detoxify the body and exfoliate the skin. The Kneipp’s mineral salts are natural and unique, having been sourced from an ancient underground seawater in Central Germany.

This gives the salts a high trace of beneficial minerals such as Magnesium, Calcium and Zinc, which will readily be absorbed by your body when you soak in the tub. Given its incredible price point, this bath salts guarantee a luxurious spa-at-home experience, rendering you blissfully lethargic by the end of it all.

Available at Amazon.sg

This article was first published in Her World Online.