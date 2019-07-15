Slide in Changi Airport's T4 goes viral: 10 other Instagrammable places in Singapore

Read also

"We came here to Singapore because we wanted to find a place that looks like the future. There is no other place that combines incredible architectural marvels with the integration of nature, in which greenery is integrated with modernism," Lisa Joy, co-creator of the series, remarked.

Here are 10 other places in Singapore which you can check out for the next picture-perfect Instagram post.

1. The former house of Tan Teng Niah

Search "Little India" on Instagram and you will find numerous photos of a colourful two-storey house that stands out from the other buildings in the area.

The former residence of its namesake Chinese businessman was built in 1900 and is the only Chinese villa that remains in Little India.

Tan Teng Niah owned a few factories in Serangoon Road that used sugarcane to make sweets, as well as a rubber smoke-house at Kerbau Road.

The conserved eight-room villa, at 37 Kerbau Road, is said to have originally been built for Mr Tan's wife. It is listed in the National Heritage Board's Little India Heritage Trail.

2. People's Park Complex

An old open-air carpark at People's Park Complex provides a good photo opportunity for people to pose against a mustard yellow block of Housing Board flats.

Built in the early 1970s in Chinatown, People's Park Complex was one of the first few landmarks designed by Singapore architects.

Besides being a popular spot for people to take photos, its derelict carpark occasionally doubles up as an events space.

3. Haji Lane

Located in Kampong Glam, this hipster street lined with indie cafes and boutiques is a haven for those who are looking for a vibrant dynamic background. With lots of unique cafes and shops dotting the street, it is not only a good spot for photos but also to stop by for a drink.

The nearest MRT stop is Bugis Station, which brings you just 500m from the entrances. The famous wall art is located at Beach Road entrance. One interesting cafe worth a visit would be Selfie Coffee, where coffees are churned out with your selfie on top.

4. Bukit Timah Railway station

With most train lines located underground, this small stretch of railway with an outdoor station has been preserved since its closure in 2011. It was closed following the historic land swop agreement between the Singapore and Malaysia government which ended the rail service between Woodlands and Tanjong Pagar. The Bukit Timah Railway Station was owned by Keretapi Tanah Melayu, the main railway operator in Malaysia.

One can get to the iconic rusting steel bridge from King Albert Park and enter from one end of the bridge.

5. The Hive

Good photo shots can also take place right at a university campus. Shaped like beehives, The Hive is located at 52 Nanyang Avenue and is a campus space in Nanyang Technological University.

The $45 million building, completed in 2015, was a finalist for the 2015 World Architecture Festival Commercial Mixed-Use Award and consists of 12 eight-storey towers arranged around a public atrium. It is where students are encouraged to mingle and "cross-pollinate".

6. Spiral staircase at Fort Canning Park

One of the newest Instagram hot spots and wedding photo shoot locations, this spiral staircase is a favourite among photographers.

Visitors can get there via Dhoby Ghaut MRT station Exit A and walk towards Park Mall. It used to be an underpass connecting Fort Canning Road and Penang Road.

7. Hindhede Nature Park

Tucked away in a quiet corner of the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and a short walk from the main Bukit Timah Hill carpark, the Hindhede Quarry would definitely be a highlight. It was once an active quarrying site in the mid-1900s. Visitors can admire the flooded quarry with its open escarpment, where terrapins and fish can also be spotted in the water. The more adventurous can also head into the nature reserve for some outdoor fun.

8. Parkroyal on Pickering

Located at the heart of Singapore's CBD, this eco-friendly hotel-in-a-garden looks a lot like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, where plants and trees cover one side of the hotel.

Its futuristic look prompted the Westworld creators to shoot there for the new season.

9. Joo Chiat Road

With the Singapore skyline consumed with skyscrapers, it is not always easy to be greeted with colonial-style architecture. However, at Joo Chiat Road, you can feast your eyes on colourful pastel two-storey Peranakan heritage shophouses with ornate facades, intricate motifs and ceramic tiles.

The area is just a quick 10-minute drive from the city and is also a great food destination, allowing you to kill two birds with one stone.

10. MacRitchie Reservoir

One of the oldest nature parks in Singapore, MacRitchie is sometimes overlooked by those hunting for a cool Instagram spot. Featuring numerous hiking trails, lakes, picnic sites and a treetop walk - a suspension bridge 25m above the forest - there are plenty of photogenic spots with that "wow" factor in this sprawling park.

The treetop walk gate closes at 5pm sharp and is closed on Mondays. It brings visitors to different stages of a mature secondary forest and is a 250m suspension bridge which connects the two highest points (Bukit Peirce and Bukit Kalang) in MacRitchie.

SOURCES: THE STRAITS TIMES, HONEYCOMBERS, WIKIPEDIA, LEE KONG CHIAN NATIONAL HISTORY MUSEUM, NPARKS

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

